The 12 Most Shocking Revelations From The Arnold Documentary
Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably among the most accomplished men on the planet. In addition to headlining some of the most successful blockbusters of all time, the gregarious Austrian was elected to lead the world's fourth-largest economy and has won the titles of Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe multiple times. After more than 50 years in the spotlight, one would assume we know just about everything there is to know about the European powerhouse. As it turns out, we've barely scratched the surface. Lesley Chilcott's new three-part Netflix documentary "Arnold" divides Schwarzenegger's life into three segments — Athlete, Actor, and American — to examine the truth behind the impressive facade.
Chilcott does not hold back, asking Schwarzenegger about sensitive topics including his father's history of abuse, his own allegations of sexual misconduct, and the dissolution of his marriage to Maria Shriver. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chilcott noted, "What was important to me was that no topic was off the table and we hit all of his popularly known failures or controversies." For his part, Schwarzenegger addresses each chapter in his extraordinary life with grace and candor, admitting to his mistakes as easily as he celebrates his successes. Several topics have been previously reported and make up a part of the actor's well-known lore, including his professional rivalry with Sylvester Stallone and supportive reputation on set. However, many more are shocking additions to the fascinating story of an extraordinary life.
Arnold grew up competing with his older brother, Meinhard
For those of us who have grown up watching this imposing man dominate the screen, the revelation that he is actually the younger child feels like a shock in and of itself. Arnold describes his brother Meinhard, roughly a year older, as the darling of the family; smarter and more muscular than himself. The boys grew up locked in a friendly rivalry fostered by their father Gustav and competed over trivial things like who could run faster or pick the more beautiful bouquet of wildflowers. Arnold credits his father's competitive drive with creating the "fire in the belly" he believes is the key to his success. He would go on to create similar rivalries with bodybuilder Sergio Olivia and fellow actor Sylvester Stallone to build the momentum needed to keep improving.
Unfortunately, this stressful upbringing did not have the same effect on Meinhard. The elder Schwarzenegger brother died at the age of 24 after drunkenly crashing his car into a telephone pole. While Arnold does not draw a direct line between his father's actions and his brother's death, he does speculate that it may have played a part in Meinhard's depressive disposition. "The kind of upbringing we had was beneficial to someone like me, who on the inside was very strong and very determined. But my brother was very fragile ... the very thing that made me who I am today was the very thing that destroyed him."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Arnold's father was an abusive Nazi
Born in Austria just two years after the end of World War II, Schwarzenegger witnessed the aftermath of one of the world's greatest atrocities. "Austria was a country of broken men," he remembers before describing his father's struggles with PTSD after returning home as losers of the international conflict. He doesn't specifically name his father's political affiliations, but a 2003 investigation confirmed his father's registration with the Nazi party. Schwarzenegger believes losing the war caused erratic behavior and excessive drinking, remembering, "There was the kind father and then there were the other times where my father would come home drunk and he would scream at 3 in the morning."
Though he could be kind, Gustav was also very critical and physically abusive, frequently striking his wife and sons with his hands or a belt. Arnold doesn't dwell on this sensitive part of his life and downplays the revelation, saying the people next door were also beaten due to a collective depression among Austrian men. He's recently spoken out about his father's legacy, condemning antisemitism and the resurgence of Nazi symbology in the United States. In 2022, he recorded an emotional video addressing the people of Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. This willingness to candidly accept his family's troubling past while modeling ways to change one's mindset is arguably one of the most impressive aspects of his own legacy.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Arnold has always been obsessed with America
Chilcott begins telling the story of Schwarzenegger's life in the tiny town of Thal, Austria but emphasizes his all-consuming desire to get to America. He remembers falling in love with the bustling nation after watching a black and white video in school, which showcased New York City high rises and the Golden Gate Bridge. The urge to immigrate was so strong that Schwarzenegger investigated his parentage, wondering if his father might be an American soldier. As his interest and skill at strength training grew, he became determined to get to the country he calls "the Mecca of bodybuilding."
Male citizens of Austria are required to enlist in the military and must complete a term of service before becoming eligible for a passport. Arnold joined the Austrian military at 18, hoping to fulfill this obligation quickly and move on. However, he never stopped pursuing his dreams and left basic training without permission to compete in a junior bodybuilding competition in Stuttgart, Germany. Schwarzenegger later abandoned the military altogether in favor of a job as a weight trainer in a German gym. Arnold finally made it to America in 1968 and established himself in the LA bodybuilding scene. He describes becoming an American citizen in 1983 as "a great gift" and one of the proudest moments of his life. Of his heritage, Arnold now says, "I was born in Austria and I'm very proud of that. But I was made in America."
Arnold was a millionaire before becoming a movie star
Schwarzenegger's vision for success was not limited to bodybuilding titles. After arriving in America and witnessing the money his mentor Joe Weider made on his various entrepreneurial ventures, Arnold turned to the former bodybuilder for advice on how to "turn $1 into $2." Weider not only encouraged him to take business classes, but to invest in real estate. Schwarzenegger bought his first investment property, an apartment building, in the '70s, then began buying office buildings in Santa Monica. He remembers, "I became a millionaire in the '70s before I ever took off in the movie business." This cash flow became important, as the athlete began trying his hand at acting.
After starring in the 1977 hit documentary "Pumping Iron" and winning a Golden Globe for best acting debut in a motion picture in the 1976 film "Stay Hungry," Schwarzenegger spent the next five years struggling to land another substantial role. With such a unique look and thick accent, the muscular actor might easily have found himself typecast as a lunk-headed adonis or a muscle-bound buffoon. Fortunately, he was able to turn down bit parts and character roles because he had a sustainable passive income to fall back on. Unlike many actors breaking into the industry, he was able to spend time on acting lessons and networking, slowly but steadily building his brand in preparation for the star-making turn waiting just around the corner.
Dino De Laurentiis hated him
Though Schwarzenegger seems preternaturally gifted at making friends and building communities, he remembers an interaction with one particular Hollywood legend that did not go so smoothly. After finally finding an agent, Arnold took a high-stakes meeting with the Academy Award-winning producer Dino De Laurentiis. Upon arriving at the Hollywood mogul's office, Schwarzenegger simultaneously noticed De Laurentiis' diminutive stature in comparison to his enormous desk. The tall Austrian cheekily asked what a small man needed with such a big desk. De Laurentis did not find this quip amusing and began railing at Schwarzenegger, claiming that his accent was too thick and the producer would never be able to use him.
Arnold's counterpunch reminder that the Italian filmmaker also had a thick accent was apparently the final straw. He kicked Schwarzenegger and his agent out of his office after only 1 minute and 40 seconds. Despite this setback, Arnold pressed on and eventually landed the titular role in the action film "Conan the Barbarian." As the film's producer, De Laurentiis wanted director John Milius to recast the role with another actor. However, Milius, who was then known to go to meetings with a loaded .45, must have intimidated De Laurentiis, who eventually acquiesced to Arnold's casting. Months later, while visiting the set, the short producer observed Arnold performing his own stunts and told the burgeoning actor, "You are Conan," perhaps the strangest, but most satisfying compliment he had yet received.
Arnold originally rejected his most famous line
Schwarzenegger was initially hesitant to sign onto what would become his most iconic role. Considering it a B movie, Arnold eventually accepted a role in "The Terminator" due to the strength of James Cameron's script. Even after agreeing to work on the project, Arnold wanted to play the role of Kyle Reese, the film's leading man. He would star opposite O.J. Simpson, who was similarly hesitant to tarnish his reputation by portraying a killing machine. Cameron eventually convinced Schwarzenegger to play the deadly cyborg and hired Michael Biehn as the film's male hero. Despite being impressed with the sci-fi script, Schwarzenegger had questions about one line in particular.
Before crashing a car into an ill-fated police station, the Terminator is supposed to tell the receptionist, "I'll come back." Schwarzenegger wanted to say "I will be back" because he believed it sounded more robotic. Cameron insisted on the simpler "I'll be back" and Arnold remembers his friend using colorful language of his own to admonish his star for trying to tell him how to write. Schwarzenegger delivered the line as requested and was delighted when Cameron responded with goosebumps and excitement. The simple statement became a worldwide phenomenon and one of Schwarzenegger's signature quotes, currently sitting at #37 on the AFI's 100 Greatest Movie Quotes of All Time. The first of many catchphrases, these three words transformed the hungry young foreigner into a household name, and eventually the most recognizable movie star on Earth.
Arnold complimented Eunice Kennedy Shriver on her daughter's a**
Once Schwarzenegger began to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry, he received a surprising call from a powerful family. Ethel Kennedy's nephew Bobby Shriver had enjoyed Arnold's work in "Pumping Iron," and convinced his aunt to hire him for the Robert F. Kennedy Pro Celebrity Tennis Tournament. Schwarzenegger accepted, despite the fact that he had never held a racquet. On the eve of the event, he attended a cocktail party where he met his future mother-in-law. Eunice Kennedy Shriver remarked that her daughter Maria had a crush on him. Arnold responded with, "Well, you know, your daughter has a really nice a**." He remembers Eunice thanking him and walking away, before giggling to the camera crew about the stupidity of his comment.
After eyeing him throughout the tournament, Maria invited Arnold to hop aboard the family's private jet to Hyannis Port for an evening of sailing and swimming, without returning to his hotel for a change of clothes. To the actor's surprise, the next morning, everyone in the Kennedy household began scrambling to get ready for church. Convinced to come with them, Arnold sat in the historic chapel in his tennis shorts and a borrowed shirt, while the beloved Rose Kennedy sat somewhere near the front of the sanctuary. He would later go on to marry Maria in the same church amidst a star-studded guest list of politicians and A-listers.
Arnold inherited a deadly heart condition from his mother
Though communication with his mother Aurelia has always been somewhat tense, Arnold reevaluated his responsibilities as a son in the wake of his father's and brother's deaths. Aurelia was staying with Arnold in California when a heart condition nearly took his life. One morning in 1997, Maria woke his mother with the news that Arnold was in the hospital undergoing heart surgery. This was a shock to Aurelia, who hadn't been aware of her son's ailment due to the Austrian cultural practice of refusing to openly discuss health matters or finances. After waking from the surgery, Arnold recalls receiving bad news from his doctor: The procedure had not worked.
A valve in his heart had ruptured and blood was beginning to collect in his lungs. A second emergency surgery repaired the damage, but the world-famous actor describes the situation as "touch and go" for approximately 16 hours. While helping to nurse him back to health, Aurelia blasted her son for hiding this health concern, but as it turns out, she was keeping secrets of her own. A short time later, Arnold received news that his mother had been visiting the family plot in Austria when she collapsed on the grave of her late husband Gustav and died. This scene may be haunting on its own, but even more chilling is her cause of death. It seems Aurelia had the same heart condition, but had refused surgery, claiming, "If God wants me he can have me."
Arnold waiting until the last possible moment to decide to run for governor
After surgery, Arnold began contemplating his future in the film industry and seeking out a new challenge, coinciding with a special election to recall Governor Gray Davis and the possibility of running for the seat himself. Maria, however, was totally opposed to the idea and nearly hyperventilated when he mentioned the idea. As a Kennedy, Maria had experienced the devastating consequences of life in public office. She not only feared for her husband's safety but worried that their family would be dragged through the mud by a hungry press or political rivals. This effectively stifled Arnold's plans to run for the governorship, as he did not want to run without his wife's full support.
With rumors about his candidacy swirling, Arnold scheduled an appearance on "The Tonight Show" to put the matter to rest once and for all. However, on the morning of his appearance, Maria slipped a note under his bathroom door containing suggestions for two different speeches: one to use if he decided to run and one to say if he decided to avoid participating in the recall. Arnold took this as a sign of Maria's support and vowed to go with whatever answer happened to come out of his mouth. While chatting with Jay Leno on air, Arnold declared his candidacy, shocking the world, as well as the veteran late-night host. Leno had assumed Schwarzenegger was going to decline the unofficial nomination and simply says, "I was stunned."
Arnold told Maria about his fifth child in couples therapy
A politician's hectic schedule often takes a toll on marriage and family life. After spending more than half of his time in Sacramento, Arnold and Maria began seeing a couples therapist to maintain their relationship. He describes one heartbreaking session in which their therapist noted Maria's desire to ask a specific question: Had he fathered their housekeeper's son, Joseph Baena? Arnold recalls, "My heart stopped ... and then I decided to tell the truth." This admission left Maria "crushed," and the two eventually ended their marriage after 25 years.
He was then faced with the task of telling his four children with Maria the truth before the revelation could break in the media. Though their divorce was finalized in 2011, Arnold and Maria remain close, supporting each other for the sake of their children and the many happy years they shared together as partners. Despite describing his infidelity as a major failure, Arnold makes sure to profess his love for Joseph and states that he always wants the young man to feel welcome in this world. Arnold candidly describes one of the most devastating periods of his life and takes full responsibility for the affair. However, he declines to go into any more detail about this personal matter saying, "The reason that I really feel reluctant talking about it is because every time I do, it opens up the wounds again. And I think that I have caused enough pain for my family."
None of Arnold's family sat for interviews
Given this devastating turn of events, it's perhaps not surprising that none of Schwarzenegger's family give on-camera interviews. A slew of A-listers, including James Cameron, Jaime Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone, and Linda Hamilton appear to describe their friend's impact on Hollywood and California politics. Several of his friends and mentors from the bodybuilding world also give fascinating insight into Arnold's early years. However, we do not hear from any of his five children, nor do we see an interview with the woman who stood by his side for nearly 30 years. Chilcott mentioned to MovieMaker she reached out to Shriver, who "politely declined" to participate. While the two parents remain close, US Weekly reported Shriver "doesn't live with regrets" and wishes to leave their painful past behind her.
Arnold is pictured painting with his second daughter Christina and working out with Joseph, the only one of his children to show interest in bodybuilding, at Gold's Gym. Though Arnold describes the devastation he's caused his family as a major failure, he emphatically states his affection for Joseph. "I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man." The half-siblings avoided each other at the premiere of Arnold's recent Netflix hit "FUBAR," walking the red carpet separately in support of their father. Considering the magnitude of this revelation, it's understandable that they would have negative feelings towards each other, but perhaps in time, they will find a way to grow closer as a non-traditional family unit.
Arnold is incredibly relatable
One of the biggest revelations of Chilcott's documentary is the candid demeanor of the star himself. Though the powerful man still maintains his imposing but charming persona, the 75-year-old actor seems to have found peace with the impressive story of his own life. He now lives with several dogs, a miniature horse named Whiskey, and a donkey named Lulu whom he takes pride in caring for each morning. The world-famous actor shovels out their stables with his father's command to "be useful" ringing in his ears. Regarding his accomplishments, Arnold refuses to accept the title of Self-Made Man and rattles off a long list of friends and mentors who've helped him succeed along the way. He also remembers his lifelong friendship with fellow bodybuilder Franco Columbu and the ways they both pushed each other to improve.
Arnold does not pretend to be perfect and Chilcott addresses additional failures and scandals, but the athlete-turned-actor-turned-politician seems dedicated to moving forward. He frankly discusses the more problematic elements of his life and refuses to blame his actions on anyone else. When describing the reason for this refreshing candor, Chilcott believes, "This seemed to be the right time in his life, where he knew he needed to talk about things and was willing to do it." Confronting one's own legacy is never easy, but Arnold's self-effacing humor and honesty prove that he's still one of the most charming and likable people to ever grace the public eye.