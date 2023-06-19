The 12 Most Shocking Revelations From The Arnold Documentary

For those of us who have grown up watching this imposing man dominate the screen, the revelation that he is actually the younger child feels like a shock in and of itself. Arnold describes his brother Meinhard, roughly a year older, as the darling of the family; smarter and more muscular than himself. The boys grew up locked in a friendly rivalry fostered by their father Gustav and competed over trivial things like who could run faster or pick the more beautiful bouquet of wildflowers. Arnold credits his father's competitive drive with creating the "fire in the belly" he believes is the key to his success. He would go on to create similar rivalries with bodybuilder Sergio Olivia and fellow actor Sylvester Stallone to build the momentum needed to keep improving.

Unfortunately, this stressful upbringing did not have the same effect on Meinhard. The elder Schwarzenegger brother died at the age of 24 after drunkenly crashing his car into a telephone pole. While Arnold does not draw a direct line between his father's actions and his brother's death, he does speculate that it may have played a part in Meinhard's depressive disposition. "The kind of upbringing we had was beneficial to someone like me, who on the inside was very strong and very determined. But my brother was very fragile ... the very thing that made me who I am today was the very thing that destroyed him."

