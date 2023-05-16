Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants To Make One More Conan Movie In The Style Of Unforgiven

The 1982 fantasy epic "Conan the Barbarian" is a silly but fun flick filled with swords, sorcery, and sandals, and it signaled the beginning of star Arnold Schwarzenegger's decades-long career as an action star. The movie received mixed reviews at the time but has gone on to be a bit of a cult classic, in part because of the love for the overall "Conan" franchise, which started with Robert E. Howard's "Conan" stories. Schwarzenegger plays the title character, a barbarian out for revenge after the deaths of his parents, and he would reprise the role in the 1984 sequel, "Conan the Destroyer." The role is kind of perfect for Schwarzenegger, playing a buff and brutal warrior with natural charisma but not a lot of dialogue, putting him on the map and introducing audiences everywhere to the Hyborian Age.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his upcoming Netflix series, "FUBAR," Schwarzenegger revealed that he's longed to play Conan one more time in "Legend of Conan," a sequel that would use his advanced age as a part of the plot. The idea of an "Old Conan" movie is pretty cool and would potentially pave the way for more stories in the same universe, but unfortunately there's one big problem that continues to keep the film from happening: who owns the rights.