Director James Cameron Believes The Events In The Terminator Could Happen In Real Life

James Cameron's 1984 film "The Terminator" follows a grim timeline for humanity. At some point in the future, humans will unwittingly create a computerized artificial intelligence that will, upon its self-realization, immediately begin a years-long campaign to wipe out humanity. The machines will build a robotic skeleton army of Terminators, and dispatch laser tanks and flying mechanical behemoths to get the job done. Only a few humans will survive, and will gather together into a plucky and effective counter-force against the machine army. The humans are only organized due to the efforts of a man named John Connor, a powerful military commander, and humanity's last hope.

Also in Cameron's vision of things, the machines are losing the war. Although the landscape has become an eternally dark hellscape of human skulls, humans are effectively fighting off their assailants. In a last-ditch effort to wipe out the resistance, the machines — possessing access to time travel — elect to send a single Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) back in time to 1984 to wipe out John Connor's mother Sarah (Linda Hamilton) before he was ever born.

The premise, it seems, is very similar to a 1964 episode of "The Outer Limits" called "Soldier" written by Harlan Ellison. Indeed, the similarity was so strong that it led to legal action. Ellison did end up receiving a credit for "The Terminator" while the film took off, making huge amounts of money and spawning a long and increasingly convoluted series of sequels. Cameron, however, only directed the first and second films.

The "Terminator" series is largely about how human reliance on machines has become distressing, and that a machine takeover is, in a very practical sense, nigh. Cameron himself certainly seems to think so.