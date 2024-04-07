Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Initially Had No Interest In Playing The Terminator

As far as iconic roles go, you can do no better than the Terminator. Starting off the franchise as a terrifying bad guy, the T-800 is quite possibly the most famous robot in all of science fiction, and somehow one of the most beloved. Even in that first movie where he's a deadly force of nature, he's still so cool and intimidating that one can't help but respect him a little. Everyone likes a guy who's good at his job, even when the job is dooming humanity.

Although the role helped make Arnold Schwarzenegger a household name, the actor himself wasn't thrilled about the idea when it was first offered. "I said, "No, no, no — look, the guy has 17 lines,'" he explained in a 2014 oral history of the first film. Most actors want to get meaty, dialogue-heavy roles to show what they're capable of. Meanwhile, "The Terminator" not only gave Schwarzenegger precious few lines to work with, but it also asked him to speak in an emotionless, monotone voice. If your goal is to prove how good an actor you are, this is not a promising gig.

Another big concern of Schwarzenegger's was his character's lack of morality. "I was building my career, being a leading man and not being a villain," he explained. He would've preferred to play a character like Kyle Reese, who was tough and cool while still being a good person. Director James Cameron, however, took one look at Schwarzenegger and knew exactly which role would best suit him. "I was studying him at the restaurant," Cameron recalled, "just watching the light from the window on his face and thinking, 'Holy crap, what a face! Forget the Reese thing. Arnold would make a hell of a Terminator.'"