Orion Pictures Agreed To Finance The Terminator Under One Condition

As for Schwarzenegger, he was coming off of 1982's "Conan The Barbarian." Medavoy approached him with the offer of playing Reese (per Schwarzenegger, Medavoy told him Simpson was playing the Terminator) and set up a meeting between him and Cameron.

Cameron said he went into his first meeting with Schwarzenegger resistant, but to his surprise, the two hit it off. However, he concluded that Schwarzenegger would be better as the Terminator, not Reese. That was the character in the script who caught Schwarzenegger's attention: "I could visualize very clearly what the Terminator should look like. And so when I met Cameron to talk about Kyle Reese, I gave him all these points: This is what you should do with the Terminator, this is how the Terminator should act."

Cameron sensed that enthusiasm and also felt that Schwarzenegger looked the part of a human-machine (he'd trained his body like one, after all): "I was studying him at the restaurant, just watching the light from the window on his face and thinking, 'Holy crap, what a face! Forget the Reese thing. Arnold would make a hell of a Terminator.'"

Schwarzenegger was uncertain, being concerned about the Terminator's small amount of dialogue and what playing a villain could do to his career. Cameron convinced him that audiences would see the Terminator as cool, not evil. Since "Terminator 2" was able to turn Arnold's T-800 into a hero, he was right on the money.

"When [Schwarzenegger] committed that was enough to get us financed," Hurd said. Medavoy got half of what he'd wanted and that was enough to fill his one condition. And with the benefit of hindsight, Arnold's public image has definitely aged better than O.J.'s.