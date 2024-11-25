5 Reasons Why Gladiator II Killed It At The Box Office

The biggest box office showdown of the year is in the books. Paramount's big-budget historical epic "Gladiator II" went up against Universal's musical Broadway adaptation "Wicked," making for a huge double bill, the likes of which we just don't see all that often. It's easily the biggest one-two-punch since "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" both hit theaters on the same weekend last year. This time around, things played out similarly, as "Gladiator II" had to settle for second place at the domestic box office. However, life is still looking pretty darn good for the blockbuster, all things considered.

Director Ridley Scott's long-awaited "Gladiator" sequel opened to an estimated $55.5 million domestically. "Wicked," meanwhile, absolutely decimated expectations with a $114 million opening. But context is important here. Second place be damned, this still ranks as the second-best opening of Scott's huge career, trailing only "Hannibal" ($58 million) more than 20 years ago. It's also a stellar debut for an R-rated, non comic book movie. To that end, it's the third-biggest R-rated opening of 2024, behind only "Deadpool & Wolverine" ($211.4 million) and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" ($56.5 million). This to say, there's nothing to be disappointed about.

Paramount also has a big hit internationally on its hands. The sequel has already pulled in $165.5 million overseas through two weekends, giving the $250 million budgeted epic a $221 million running total. With a budget that big, it needs to keep the momentum going, but this is a damn fine start. So, what went right here? What contributed to the film's success in the early going? Let's look at the biggest reasons why "Gladiator II" is killing it at the box office.