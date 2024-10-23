Stephen A. Smith's Favorite Movies Include Two Of Denzel Washington's Best Performances

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most notable sports commentators working today. As the host of ESPN's "First Take" and "The Stephen A. Smith Show," he is known for speaking his mind firmly (and often loudly). Whether it's hating on the Dallas Cowboys or expressing his thoughts on who the best athlete in "SpongeBob Squarepants" would be, the man isn't afraid to say precisely what he thinks. As far as movies go? Smith recently demonstrated good taste by naming two Denzel Washington classics when listing his personal favorite films ever made during a conversation with Letterboxd.

Smith was asked to name his four favorite movies of all time, and after a moment of hesitation, Smith mentioned "Gladiator" first, with the commentator even doing Russell Crowe's famous "My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius" speech from memory, which demonstrated that he was very serious about that particular pick. Then Smith got to his Denzel Washington faves, listing 2001's "Training Day" in the second slot. In addition to being the film that finally won Washington his long-overdue Oscar, "Training Day" is also one of Denzel's most rewatchable movies. A fine pick, indeed.

Smith then want on to boldly declare that there is "no bigger fan of Tom Cruise" than him before listing 1996's "Jerry Maguire" as another of his all-time faves. Given Smith's ties to the NFL, this choice makes a great deal of sense. But then he seemingly changed his mind to go with 1992's courtroom drama "A Few Good Men," which is an unquestioned classic.

Finally, rounding out his top four, Smith circled back to Washington by citing 1992's "Malcolm X," which was directed by Spike Lee. Despite being widely regarded as one of Washington's best performances, "Malcolm X" very glaringly did not net him an Oscar win that year. Be that as it may, Smith once again demonstrated good taste with this selection.