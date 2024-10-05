Denzel Washington's 5 Most Rewatchable Movies, Ranked Worst To Best
It wouldn't be a stretch to call Denzel Washington the GOAT. He's one of our last working movie stars, a man that can get butts into movie theater seats without even lifting a finger. You'd be hard-pressed to find a bad performance from the actor either: whether it's a quiet courtroom drama, a zany thriller with a sci-fi edge, or an all-out action blockbuster, Washington is often the best part of any film he's in. That said, some of his films carry more rewatch value than others. "Malcolm X" is obviously Washington's greatest work, but the three-hour epic isn't the kind of story you're tuning into again and again.
Ironically, Washington's most rewatchable films might be the ones we take the most for granted. Some are formulaic revenge thrillers; others have become synonymous with Washington's brand. For one reason or another, though, they're the films we keep coming back to — and it's usually for good reason. Here are the top five most rewatchable Denzel Washington films, ranked from best to worst.
5. The Equalizer
Nothing's better than a movie about bad guys that accidentally mess with an even badder guy. The "John Wick" saga continues to hold up as the standard of that trope — but the same year that Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves introduced the Baba Yaga, Antoine Fuqua teamed up with Denzel Washington to unveil their own vision of vengeance. Their collaboration sired Washington's first (and only!) franchise to date, and its first entry, "The Equalizer," remains its most solid.
While "The Equalizer" is based on the 1980s series of the same name, Fuqua and Washington deliver an appropriately-grisly update to the story. As Robert McCall, Washington might have found his most terrifying character to date. McCall is an ex-Special Forces officer with a particularly ruthless set of skills — and while he seems to live a mild-mannered life now, he can become the bogeyman with a flip of a switch. In the first "Equalizer," Washington wages a one-man war against the Russian mafia to save a teenaged sex worker (Chloë Grace Moretz) from a life of abuse. Every kill is more brutal than the last, and as the franchise goes on, McCall feels more like the villain in a slasher movie than a folk hero. Thankfully, "The Equalizer" keeps things simple in its first outing. It's the perfect film to throw on when you're in need of some catharsis — or if you just want to watch Washington be cool as hell for a few hours.
4. Unstoppable
Washington has cultivated some incredible partnerships throughout his decades-spanning career, but his multi-year collaboration with the late Tony Scott might be one of his most beloved. The director and actor were always in fine form working side-by-side, and the pair produced so many thrilling, rewatchable movies over the years. (Honestly, it was difficult not to pick only Washington-Scott movies for this list.)
First on the docket is "Unstoppable," certainly not the duo's greatest work, but a treasured entry nonetheless. It's also one of the easiest to revisit, as Scott crafts a tight, hair-raising thriller out of a very-familiar action premise. Washington is Frank Barnes, a veteran train engineer facing an early retirement. When a runaway train loaded with toxic chemicals is accidentally unleashed, Frank must team up with Will Colson (Chris Pine), a young conductor who's as green as they come, to save a nearby town.
On paper, "Unstoppable" doesn't differ much from your garden-variety actioner — but it goes much deeper than its premise to examine class disparity and the true value of the blue collar worker. This was Scott's last film, and it showcased the director at the height of his powers as a thrill-seeker. The stakes are inordinately high, and it's all padded out by great performances and themes that make this story feel timeless.
3. Man on Fire
Denzel Washington's 2000s run is his most solid filmmaking era to date, and "Man on Fire" represents a relative peak for both the actor and for Tony Scott. The 2004 film marked their second collaboration, and it's also their most effective thriller. Washington stars as John Creasy, a washed-up U.S. operative who travels to Mexico City to protect a 10-year old girl named Lupita Ramos (Dakota Fanning). The pair strike up a surprising bond — but when Lupita is kidnapped for ransom, Creasy resorts to violent means to get her back alive.
"Man on Fire" is the kind of film that, in anyone else's hands, might not have made much of an impact. The early aughts were chock full of revenge pics that took place on non-U.S. soil, and characters like Creasy were by then a dime a dozen. Washington and Scott don't reinvent the wheel so much as they push a familiar narrative to its absolute limit. "Man of Fire" is as gnarly and frenetic as it is soulful and tender, and Scott's signature directing style ensures that this film is anything but formulaic.
2. Training Day
"Training Day" has, inarguably, Washington's most iconic performance. It also marked his first clear-cut turn as a villain, a pivot that earned both scrutiny from the NAACP and his second Academy Award in 2002. He's absolutely exhilarating in the film, so the risk of playing a bad guy undoubtedly paid off — but his co-star, Ethan Hawke, deserves just as much credit for making "Training Day" such an entertaining thriller.
Hawke plays Jake Hoyt, the wide-eyed, earnest foil to Washington's disreputable detective Alonzo Harris. "Training Day" follows Hoyt's first day on the job as a narcotics officer for the LAPD, and director Antoine Fuqua depicts a hellish descent into the crime and corruption of the inner-city. As Harris shows him the ropes, his world steadily begins to unravel. A lot can change in a day, and "Training Day" takes that adage as far as it possibly can.
20 years on, its themes of police corruption are just as relevant, though it doesn't make for the easiest rewatch. Still, it's worth revisiting for the flawless banter between Harris and Hoyt, its cameos (Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Macy Gray all appear), and Washington's unforgettable "King Kong" monologue.
1. Crimson Tide
There are dad movies, and then there's "Crimson Tide." The 1995 film has become something of a forgotten masterpiece in the decades since its release, but it still holds up today as a tense and assured military thriller. With Tony Scott at the helm and the one-two punch of Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer producing, "Crimson Tide" revels in the paranoia and patriotism that fueled so many action flicks after the Cold War. Its claustrophobic setting (a nuclear submarine) and dueling lead actors promise a breathtaking masterclass in tension — but at this point, can we expect anything less from Scott?
Washington is just one of many incredible performers here as Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter, the newly-minted Executive Officer of the U.S.S. "Alabama." Ron is hand-picked by veteran Captain Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman) for a clandestine mission; as a new nuclear threat emerges in post-Soviet Russia, the "Alabama" has been dispatched as a potential intervention.
But nuclear war is the least of anyone's problems once the mission is underway. Ramsey's callous commanding style is completely at odds with Hunter's measured, analytical streak — and as Ramsey's leadership puts their men in danger, Hunter makes the shocking choice to lead a mutiny. Whether the crew of the "Alabama" can reconcile in time to prevent a nuclear holocaust is just one question driving this fabulously '90s film. "Crimson Tide" has everything one could ask for in an action flick: reluctant camaraderie, kitschy pop culture references, and plenty of grandstanding from some of the best actors who've ever lived.