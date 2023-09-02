The Equalizer Series Is Secretly Denzel Washington's Slasher Horror Series

In slasher films, the killers cannot stop doing what they do best — they're addicted to killing, and they're also, at minimum, insane. Even in slasher franchises where the killer is someone different every time, as with the "Scream" films, there's a sense of competition with the past. That idea is also latent within the action movie, as both genres have embraced the "body count" statistic — witness this hilarious moment from "Hot Shots! Part Deux" as proof. The "Equalizer" movies are no different, with the sheer number of the bodies McCall leaves behind being almost as impressive as the ways in which he takes them out.

Robert McCall is the hero of the movies, as he's not only always doing the right thing for the innocent people who cross his path but going above and beyond for them. Yet Fuqua, Wenk, and especially Washington don't let Robert off that easy, as he's always at least a little emotionally conflicted about the violence he doles out on a regular basis. Perhaps in reaction to this, Washington leans into McCall's personality tics: the man is neurotic, incredibly particular in his tastes and routines. He's so thorough that he often times himself on his digital watch when he goes to work, clearing a room full of baddies in mere seconds. In addition, he's also worryingly unpredictable when he's in killer mode — at a key moment in "Equalizer 3," McCall starts singing a spiritual hymnal while watching his nemesis die. Then, of course, there's the fact that McCall is seemingly unkillable — sure, the third movie is purported to be the last, but that may not actually be the case, as us slasher fans know that "The Final Chapter" (which "Equalizer 3" is being advertised as) is usually anything but.

All of this makes McCall into a mythic, larger-than-life figure in much the same way the slasher characters are. Whether it's Ghostface, Freddy Krueger, or Robert McCall, these are people you don't want to see coming toward you in a dark alley. What makes McCall and others like him in the action genre so compelling is the idea that the innocent can see justice be served in a manner as ferocious and thorough as misfortune. In other words, thank God he's on our side.

"The Equalizer 3" is currently in theaters.