The Correct Order To Watch The John Wick Movies

There are certain action movies that defined distinct eras of Hollywood. Super macho bro-fests led by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the '80s, "Die Hard" ushered in a wave of more workaday, everyman heroes, and "The Matrix" and the rise of Hong Kong cinema-inspired American action cinema evolved the genre in the late '90s and into the 2000s. But unquestionably, the defining action movie of the past decade is "John Wick." Which makes it funny to think about how that first movie initially felt like just another straight-to-VOD action movie before a screening at a festival convinced director Chad Stahelski he had a hit on his hands.

Of course, a big part of the film's (and the eventual franchise's) success stems from its incredible action choreography, which makes each fight scene feel fresh and unique. Likewise, the franchise has the kind of organic world-building and lore most Hollywood cinematic universes dream of, with each movie building on what came before and expanding a seemingly not-so-secret underground culture of assassins.

If you have never had the pleasure, the joy, and the sheer thrill of experiencing the first moment the late Michael Nyqvist first hears that his idiot son has crossed John Wick, you are in for a treat. But if that's the case, you might not be sure exactly where to begin, especially now that there's a TV prequel to consider. Fret not, dear reader — we've got you covered.