The Correct Order To Watch The John Wick Movies
There are certain action movies that defined distinct eras of Hollywood. Super macho bro-fests led by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the '80s, "Die Hard" ushered in a wave of more workaday, everyman heroes, and "The Matrix" and the rise of Hong Kong cinema-inspired American action cinema evolved the genre in the late '90s and into the 2000s. But unquestionably, the defining action movie of the past decade is "John Wick." Which makes it funny to think about how that first movie initially felt like just another straight-to-VOD action movie before a screening at a festival convinced director Chad Stahelski he had a hit on his hands.
Of course, a big part of the film's (and the eventual franchise's) success stems from its incredible action choreography, which makes each fight scene feel fresh and unique. Likewise, the franchise has the kind of organic world-building and lore most Hollywood cinematic universes dream of, with each movie building on what came before and expanding a seemingly not-so-secret underground culture of assassins.
If you have never had the pleasure, the joy, and the sheer thrill of experiencing the first moment the late Michael Nyqvist first hears that his idiot son has crossed John Wick, you are in for a treat. But if that's the case, you might not be sure exactly where to begin, especially now that there's a TV prequel to consider. Fret not, dear reader — we've got you covered.
The right order to watch the John Wick movies
Luckily, the "John Wick" franchise doesn't feature any wild and unruly naming conventions like the "Fast & Furious" movies. This means you can (and should) simply watch them in order of release.
"John Wick" (2014)
"John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017)
"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" (2019)
"John Wick: Chapter 4" (2023)
The first "John Wick" has a rather simple premise. John is a very skilled retired assassin whose wife has recently died, and when the puppy she bought for him is murdered by a bunch of gangsters, he goes on a bloody and violent killing spree. The movie also introduces a vast underworld of assassins with their own rules and lore that gets bigger and more complex with each film. "Chapter 2" complicates the plot when John is forced to pay an old debt that escalates into a city-wide manhunt — it also features an incredible set piece inside a subway station.
The third film, "Parabellum," sees John Wick on the run from every assassin in New York (and several abroad) and escalates the action even more, with Halle Berry, some excellent doggos, and even a horse joining the action. Still, the highlight of the film is a knife-throwing scene, which shows how this franchise can turn even the simplest things into cinematic bliss.
If all that action isn't enough for you, then "John Wick: Chapter 4" should hit the spot. The film features action scenes that put the rest of Hollywood to shame, including a lengthy, hour-long set piece with some of the best action ever put on film.
So what about that TV show? Even though the Peacock streaming series "The Continental" is technically a prequel to the first "John Wick," you should watch it after the fourth "John Wick" movie.
Why this is the correct order
There's no other proper way to watch the "John Wick" franchise except in order of release. Otherwise, you'd miss out on John's Greek myth-style story of being dragged back to the world he tried so hard to leave behind and discovering that revenge is a never-ending cycle that only brings death and violence.
But more importantly, watching the movies in the right order means witnessing some fantastic world-building and a sense of scale and escalation. The "John Wick" movies exponentially build up and expand the world of assassins that Wick once belonged to, with each movie adding new layers to the secret society of hit men, new rules they have to abide by, and locations you wouldn't have thought were home to hundreds of assassins.
Because of this, you should wait to watch the controversial "The Continental" TV show until after you finish the four main movies in the franchise. Sure, that show includes many easter eggs and references, but it counts on the audience already knowing about the titular hotel and how the world of assassins works. Or, to save yourself some time, you could skip the show entirely, since it's not nearly as good as any of these films. Will the upcoming "John Wick" spin-off movie "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas, be similarly disappointing, or will it be a worthy addition to the "Wick" canon? Stay tuned to find out.