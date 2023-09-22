The Continental: All The Best John Wick Easter Eggs And References

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of "The Continental."

Almost 10 years after the original "John Wick" came out of nowhere and blew the minds of action aficionados everywhere, we're now getting our most expansive addition to the franchise yet. The story of Keanu Reeves' gun-slinging assassin with a love of dogs has been told to completion on the big screen (or it seems to have been, at least), so where else can the franchise go?

The answer, for better or worse, comes in the form of the streaming series "The Continental," which yours truly reviewed for /Film here. Set predominantly in 1970s New York City and following the exploits of young Winston Scott (with Colin Woodell taking over for Ian McShane, who portrayed the same character in the movies), the series attempts to split the difference between telling a brand-new story with a whole new cast of characters and packing in all sorts of overt winks and nods to the movies everyone loves.

How well the show's creative team pulled this off remains in the eye of the beholder, of course, but fans will undoubtedly get a thrill out of seeing just how much homage "The Continental" pays to its cinematic predecessors. Casual viewers may not even notice certain Easter eggs or cameos that are snuck into the action in the early going, but "Wick" experts will have plenty of opportunities to channel their inner Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme. With the first of three feature-length episodes now available to stream on Peacock, we'll focus on breaking down all the best "John Wick" references included in the premiere of "The Continental."