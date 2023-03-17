Lance Reddick, Star Of The Wire And Fringe, Dead At 60

The entire industry is reeling today in the wake of reports that Lance Reddick, the star of acclaimed movies and shows like "The Wire," "Fringe," "Lost," and most recently the "John Wick" franchise, has passed away at the age of 60. TMZ first broke the news, though details currently remain thin as to the actor's cause of death. Described merely as appearing to be a death of natural causes, TMZ reports that the actor's body was found in his home located in Studio City, Los Angeles, in the early morning hours of Friday, March 17, 2023. We'll be sure to update as more information comes in regarding this shocking and unexpected news.

The actor nonetheless leaves behind a trail of excellent character actor performances throughout some of the most beloved productions over the last two-plus decades. The tragedy of this passing hits even harder, of course, as his latest appearance as the cool, collected, and mysterious Continental concierge Charon in the upcoming "John Wick: Chapter 4" happens to be right on the cusp of releasing in theaters worldwide; Reddick had been actively participating in the press tour up until the last 24 hours. The actor still has a number of projects in various stages of production, including an expected cameo or supporting role in the "John Wick" spin-off series "Ballerina," so audiences can likely look forward to the bittersweet reality of seeing the performer grace our screens at least a few more times.