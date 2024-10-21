The First Reactions To Gladiator 2 Are Saying The Same Thing

Ridley Scott doesn't need to convince anyone of his filmmaking prowess. The man responsible for "Blade Runner" can essentially do no wrong as far as I'm concerned. But his recent output hasn't quite matched the highs of that seminal 1982 entry, or indeed the high represented by 2000's "Gladiator." 2023's "Napoleon" only scratched the surface of its considerable subject matter and currently sits at 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Scott's previous film, "House of Gucci" was a decent effort that still only managed a 62% RT score. But if the initial reactions to "Gladiator 2" are anything to go by, the esteemed filmmaker has truly outdone himself with this latest addition to his filmography, with the Paul Mescal-starring epic shaping up to be a true return to form for Scott.

Social media users are almost unanimously singing the film's praises, with Scott's latest effort being heralded as one of his best films. Twitter/X user Matt Ramos, for instance, claimed "Gladiator 2" isn't just the best film of the year, but "one of the best of all-time," and that the film will "reinvigorate your love for cinema." Ramos even predicts another Oscar for Denzel Washington, who plays arms dealer and power broker Macrinus in the film. His sentiments are shared by others, including Scott Mantz who called Scott's movie the "real deal," highlighting the action, visual effects, and performances.

Drew Taylor, meanwhile, dubbed "Gladiator 2," "Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent," commending the film's ability to "conjure the past while adding something new." Simon Thompson echoed that sentiment, complimenting the way in which the film "Dovetail[s] stylishly with the original." The positive reactions just kept coming, too, with Matt Brennan in particular managing to give "Gladiator 2" a brief synopsis that Paramount should surely adopt as the official logline: "Apes! Sharks! Syphilitic emperors! 'Gladiator II' is some absolute sicko s*** and Denzel Washington is relishing every. single. minute. The 'we are so back' of bloody costume epics."

We already knew that Paul Mescal would be facing off against a rhino and sharks in "Gladiator 2," but if apes are in the mix, too, we're surely in for one hell of a ride.