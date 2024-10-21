The First Reactions To Gladiator 2 Are Saying The Same Thing
With every new Ridley Scott film we're treated to a new Ridley Scott press run, which essentially means a ton of delightfully grumpy quotables are headed our way. "Gladiator 2," set to debut on November 22, 2024, has been no different. The British filmmaking legend told Empire magazine (via Deadline) that he has a "good relationship" with Russell Crowe, star of the original "Gladiator," before adding that Crowe shouldn't "start b***hing about how he wasn't consulted" for the sequel because "He's dead!" (his character, that is). Scott also gave "Gladiator 2" star Paul Mescal some brutally terse advice for the highly-anticipated sequel, essentially telling him to immediately stop being nervous about fronting such a gargantuan production.
All of this is par for the course with Scott, who despite his own crotchetiness has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades now. That doesn't mean he hasn't endured some rocky moments in his impressively prolific career, however. Still Scott has a fool-proof method for dealing with such eventualities: blame other people. For example, the director previously blamed millennials themselves for the box office performance of his 2021 film "The Last Duel."
But while it would have been amusing to see who Scott blamed for the failure of "Gladiator 2," it looks like the filmmaker won't need a scapegoat this time around as initial reactions to the movie are all pretty darn good.
Initial reactions to Gladiator 2 are about as good as they come
Ridley Scott doesn't need to convince anyone of his filmmaking prowess. The man responsible for "Blade Runner" can essentially do no wrong as far as I'm concerned. But his recent output hasn't quite matched the highs of that seminal 1982 entry, or indeed the high represented by 2000's "Gladiator." 2023's "Napoleon" only scratched the surface of its considerable subject matter and currently sits at 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Scott's previous film, "House of Gucci" was a decent effort that still only managed a 62% RT score. But if the initial reactions to "Gladiator 2" are anything to go by, the esteemed filmmaker has truly outdone himself with this latest addition to his filmography, with the Paul Mescal-starring epic shaping up to be a true return to form for Scott.
Social media users are almost unanimously singing the film's praises, with Scott's latest effort being heralded as one of his best films. Twitter/X user Matt Ramos, for instance, claimed "Gladiator 2" isn't just the best film of the year, but "one of the best of all-time," and that the film will "reinvigorate your love for cinema." Ramos even predicts another Oscar for Denzel Washington, who plays arms dealer and power broker Macrinus in the film. His sentiments are shared by others, including Scott Mantz who called Scott's movie the "real deal," highlighting the action, visual effects, and performances.
Drew Taylor, meanwhile, dubbed "Gladiator 2," "Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent," commending the film's ability to "conjure the past while adding something new." Simon Thompson echoed that sentiment, complimenting the way in which the film "Dovetail[s] stylishly with the original." The positive reactions just kept coming, too, with Matt Brennan in particular managing to give "Gladiator 2" a brief synopsis that Paramount should surely adopt as the official logline: "Apes! Sharks! Syphilitic emperors! 'Gladiator II' is some absolute sicko s*** and Denzel Washington is relishing every. single. minute. The 'we are so back' of bloody costume epics."
We already knew that Paul Mescal would be facing off against a rhino and sharks in "Gladiator 2," but if apes are in the mix, too, we're surely in for one hell of a ride.
Paul Mescal proves his movie star bonafides in Gladiator 2
Action and scale aside, one of the most interesting aspects of "Gladiator 2" is its star. Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, the titular hero, is one of the most exciting and talented young actors working today, and his performances in smaller-scale dramas, alongside his Oscar nomination for "Aftersun," are testament to that fact. But the actor is yet to lead a production on the scale of "Gladiator 2," let alone prove he has what it takes to become an action star in general. Thankfully, it seems those who've seen the film are more than impressed by Mescal's talent in that respect.
Erik Anderson wrote that the Irish actor is "a great action star without sacrificing his indie grit, a worthy heir to the throne." Clayton Davis agreed, summarizing Mescal's performance as "one of the film's most honest surprises," while also predicting yet another Oscar win for Denzel Washington. Meanwhile, user Jillian dubbed Mescal and co-stars Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn "certified movie stars" with Andrew J. Salazar claiming the film "works best as an acting showcase for Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, & Joseph Quinn," even while noting that it "lacks the emotional punch of the first film."
But that's about the worst thing any of the reactors have to say about "Gladiator 2," with every other take praising Ridley Scott for a film that not only reminds us of his directorial abilities but reminds us what movie-making should be about.
We'll have to wait to see whether the film can live up to such impossible hype when it arrives on November 22, 2024. Until then, it's looking good for Ridley Scott, who surely won't have to play the blame game this time around — unless the film somehow tanks at the box office, in which case I'm sure it'll be the sharks or the apes' fault.