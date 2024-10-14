Gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott Gave Paul Mescal A Brutal Piece Of Advice On Day One

Paul Mescal's star may still be on the rise, but he's no rookie. The actor has displayed a truly stunning range over the past few years, delivering a performance beyond his years in the Hulu/BBC series "Normal People," before that breakout role allowed him to showcase his abilities in films such as sentimental drama "All of Us Strangers" and the aforementioned "Aftersun," for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. That said, prior to accepting the lead role in "Gladiator 2," Mescal simply hadn't taken on a project of this magnitude.

For fans of the actor, one of the most interesting aspects of "Gladiator 2" will be to see how Mescal handles this role. While he's been a leading man before, all of those parts were in comparatively small-scale dramas, and it will be truly impressive if Mescal is able to command the screen effectively in Scott's epic sequel. No doubt the man can handle such a task.

So, while Ridley Scott's "advice" to his young star might have been a tad brazen and terse, it was informed by the director's sense of what Mescal must have been feeling, and seemingly had the right effect. The director was surely aware that Mescal was yet to lead a movie as big as "Gladiator 2" and, as he tends to do, cut right to the nub of the issue by telling him to keep his nerves at bay. We'll see just how well Scott's straight-talking worked out when "Gladiator 2" hits theaters on November 22, 2024.