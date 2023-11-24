Ridley Scott Was 'Pissed' He Wasn't Invited Back To Direct Aliens

Give a sci-fi action script to either Ridley Scott or James Cameron and you're gonna get one hell of a movie. So it shouldn't be that surprising that both directors knocked it out of the park with their respective "Alien" films. Of course, Scott's original 1979 effort still reigns supreme, but if Cameron is known for anything besides consistently making obscene amounts of money at the box office and proving every single naysayer wrong, it's his ability to churn out some of the best sequels Hollywood has ever seen.

Such was the case with "Aliens," the 1986 follow-up to Scott's first movie that will soon be getting the full 4K Blu-ray release treatment along with some other classic James Cameron films. The sequel saw the return of Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley, who this time was at the center of a film that veered more into action blockbuster territory than the sci-fi horror of its predecessor. It also featured The Queen, one of the creepiest aliens in the "Alien" franchise. The result was a critical and commercial success that earned its star an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. But you've gotta wonder what would have happened if Scott was allowed to direct his sequel.

According to Scott, he was never asked to come back for "Aliens," with the filmmaker telling The Hollywood Reporter:

"I was never asked to do the sequel. Maybe because I was such a tough guy when I was doing it, they didn't want me back. But I was also in the habit of not wanting to do a sequel then either. So I would never have done it."

Now, however, the man behind the historical epic "Napolean" has revealed that he was actually quite miffed not to have been at the helm for the sequel.