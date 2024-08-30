Ridley Scott's Supernatural Pitch For Gladiator 2 Was Rejected By Studios

At the end of Ridley Scott's 2000 peplum film "Gladiator," the general-turned-gladiator Maximus (Russell Crowe) is forced to fight the corrupt emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in the arena. Commodus is wickd and terrible and stabs Maximus before the fight even begins. Despite the injury, Maximus overwhelms Commodus and stabs him in the neck. With his dying breaths, Commodus calls out for political reforms and urges that all imprisoned gladiators be released. Maximus then passes into the afterlife where he is reunited with his dead wife and son. It's a corny ending to a sluggish, muddy movie, but it was effective enough to net "Gladiator" $451.7 million at the worldwide box office. I heard it also won some awards.

Scott's "Gladiator II" is due in theaters this fall. This new film is set 20 years after the events of the first movie, and is all about the character named Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), a boy in the original film, having his own gladiatorial dramas. Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen will reprise their respective roles, connecting the new film to the last, and it will feature the amazing Denzel Washington as an ambitious would-be emperor named Macrinus.

"Gladiator II" is one of those sequels that went through many, many iterations as it stewed in development hell for decades. There was talk of a "Gladiator II" as long ago as 2001, when John Logan wrote a screenplay that included both sequel and prequel elements. That script was eventually dropped and bizarre mutations began to overwhelm the film's story. Crowe liked the notion of Maximus supernaturally coming back from the dead, so Scott pursued that angle for a while. Indeed, Scott talked about his idea for a supernatural sequel to "Gladiator" in the most recent issue of Empire Magazine.