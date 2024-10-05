Gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott May Have Already Spoiled The Ending And No One Noticed

When the production for "Gladiator II" was announced, most fans of the first film were pretty excited. 2000's "Gladiator" is widely hailed as one of the best historical epics of its time, telling a classic hero's journey about a betrayed Roman general rising through the gladiator ranks to avenge his wife and child. From the lovely Hans Zimmer score (where you can see the blueprints for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" soundtrack) to Joaquin Phoenix's delightfully villainous performance, this movie was an instant classic. The fact that it's taken 24 years for a sequel to release is pretty strange by modern Hollywood standards.

But as the first few trailers have come out, the excitement for "Gladiator II" has abated a bit. Fans are concerned that the trailers do the classic Hollywood mistake of giving way too much of the movie's plot away, an error made worse by how the story that's been over-revealed doesn't seem that promising. It's hard not to wonder if making a sequel to such a perfect, self-contained film was a mistake.

Adding further concern is something directly Ridley Scott said in a recent interview about the upcoming sequel. "I'm already toying with the idea of '​​Gladiator 3,'" he told the French magazine Premiere. "No, seriously! I've lit the fuse [...] The ending of 'Gladiator II' is reminiscent of 'The Godfather,' with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn't want, and wondering, 'Now, Father, what do I do? ' So the next ['Gladiator' film] will be about a man who doesn't want to be where he is."

This seemingly all but confirms that Paul Mescal's character, Lucius, will become the Emperor of Rome at the end of "Gladiator II." At the very least, we know he'll survive his gladiator struggles and enter some sort of position of power. This not only takes a bit of tension out of the viewing experience for a lot of fans, but it implies that the second movie won't be the self-contained epic journey the first movie got to be.

Mescal himself confirmed there was truth to Scott's comments, telling Premiere, "Yes, Ridley spoke to me about it, but only yesterday! So I'm waiting to see what's going to happen, but I'm interested, of course. But we can't rush anything. The story has to hold together."