How Much Gladiator II Needs To Make To Become A Box Office Hit

Ridley Scott, who is now closer to 90 than he is 80, continues to fire on all cylinders. Not only is he still making movies, but he's also making them on the biggest scale imaginable. To that end, his latest film, "Gladiator II," is a blockbuster epic and a sequel to one of his most beloved films. It's also on the highest end of expensive for a Hollywood film. Is that going to prohibit Paramount from turning a profit on this one? Or can Scott deliver a global hit that manages to outdo his original Best Picture winning classic?

Early projections had "Gladiator II" taking in roughly $65 million during its domestic opening. For what it's worth, those numbers have largely held in recent weeks, with the folks at Box Office Theory suggesting a gross between $58 and $72 million when it arrives next weekend. That would be a very solid debut for this kind of film, without taking any outside factors into consideration. The problem, as we alluded to, is that Paramount spent an awful lot of money on this film, meaning it needs to make an awful lot of money all around the world to break even.

A report earlier this year alleged that "Gladiator II" saw its budget balloon to $310 million, which is simply an outlandish figure. Fortunately, it seems those reports were at least a little overblown. Scott revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the film came in $10 million under budget, with the outlet's sources suggesting the final budget is closer to $250 million. That's still tremendously expensive, let's be clear, but it's at least a number that makes it possible for this film to reach profitability ... if absolutely everything goes right, that is.

"Gladiator II" picks up decades after the original. It centers on Paul Mescal ("All of Us Strangers") as Lucius, who is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the Emperors of Rome. The film's star-studded cast also includes the likes of Connie Nielson ("Gladiator"), Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), and Denzel Washington ("The Equalizer").