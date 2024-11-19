The 10 Best Movies Of All Time, According To IMDb

When it's not getting review bombed by angry fans, IMDb is a fountain of filmic knowledge that has all the answers. Besides being the solution to every movie section at Trivia Night, the Internet Movie Database also has a list of the top 250 films of all time, as decided by Hollywood's toughest judges — the general audience. It's a ranking that is crammed with unquestionably brilliant films, but it's also a pretty big pile to get through. 240 of these popular picks are all well and good, but let's not kid ourselves. It's the top 10 on the list that are what we always want to get to.

IMDb's top 10 consist of some absolutely essential viewings not just for die-hard cinephiles, but anyone that is in the mood to sit down for a certified banger that hasn't lost its touch. With the youngest entrant on the list being just over a decade old, there aren't just great watches in here but contenders which legitimately changed cinema for the better. Mob bosses, elves, and rich orphans with too much time to spare, this list has got it all. So, take a peek at which ones are better than the rest and if they need to find their way back on to your watch list. (For your convenience, the films are listed in the order of their ranking.)