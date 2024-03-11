Universal Tried To Make A Big Change To Schindler's List, But Steven Spielberg Refused

1993 was a year of change for filmmaker Steven Spielberg. On June 11, the director's dinosaur thriller "Jurassic Park" was released, making huge amounts of money and, eventually, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the decade. On December 15, the director's soul-rattling Holocaust drama "Schindler's List" was released, inviting a wave of praise and astonishment from audiences. It went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Up until June of 1993, Spielberg was perhaps best known for his action blockbusters and adventure films ("The Color Purple" and "Empire of the Sun" notwithstanding). After December 1993, Spielberg would become seemingly less interested in genre films and far more interested in movies aimed squarely at adults. He didn't seem terribly invested in his 1997 sequel to "Jurassic Park," titled "The Lost World," and, indeed, Spielberg's adventure films released since then have all felt distant and automatic, especially when compared to his more politically-bent historical dramas like "Munich," "Lincoln," and "The Post." It seems that he grew up as both a filmmaker and a person.

A lot of this maturity may have come from his insistence that "Schindler's List" be made the way he wanted it. He was passionate about the material and wanted to tell the story of Oskar Schindler in a very specific way. Notably, he wanted his film to be shot in black-and-white (by the terrific cinematographer Janusz Kamiński). In a recent oral history printed in The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg recalled butting heads with Universal over whether or not he would be allowed to shoot "Schindler's List" in monochrome. If the studio had had its way, "Schindler's List" would have been in color.