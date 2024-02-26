The Two Movies That Convinced Director Steven Spielberg He Could Make Schindler's List

Steven Spielberg always wanted an Oscar. A film crew captured his disappointment when he was not nominated for Best Director for "Jaws," and while he would finally get nominated for the award for "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," he didn't win. He was nominated again for "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and then "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and again, in both instances, he lost. These films had something in common: they were blockbusters. While Spielberg saw "E.T." as a small personal film, it was still ultimately a popcorn flick — loaded with special effects like "Close Encounters" and "Raiders." The filmmaker realized a change was needed — he would have to make something "serious." Something dramatic. Something for adults. Eventually, he would realize his Oscar dreams with "Schindler's List." But getting there would require testing the waters — something he did with two other serious films.

In the new "Schindler's List" oral history, Spielberg admits: "I couldn't have made Schindler's List without 'The Color Purple' and then 'Empire of the Sun.' Those were my two huge steppingstones before I really took a deep breath and said, 'Now I'm ready.'" Released in 1985, "The Color Purple" was arguably Spielberg's first "adult" movie — a sweeping, dramatic adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the life of a Black woman named Celie. It was Spielberg's first non-blockbuster (although it was a box-office success), and it did indeed earn him a Best Director nomination — although he didn't win.

"Empire of the Sun," released in 1987, follows a young boy living as a prisoner of war in an internment camp during World War II. Again, Spielberg was trying new things as a filmmaker, although he ultimately would not be nominated for Best Director for the work.