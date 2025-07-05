The 15 Best Guest Stars On Young Sheldon, Ranked

Many "Seinfeld" fans enjoy Jason Alexander's performance as the scheming George Costanza with his many jobs. On "Young Sheldon," Alexander takes these abilities to a new level as drama teacher Gene Lundy. He has been acting for years, but his hard work has never given him the fame and fortune that he wants. He believes that taking advantage of others will get him to the top, and he can use his acting skills to help him out. His first plan unfolds in season 1, episode 16, "Killer Asteroids, Oklahoma and a Frizzy Hair Machine." Mr. Lundy is wowed by Sheldon's audition for the school play and casts him in the lead role of "Annie." What Sheldon doesn't realize is that he is telling him what he wants to hear so that way, Mr. Lundy can claim the role when Sheldon backs out.

His success with "Annie" leads to more randomized, benign schemes that actually lead to a path out of East Texas. Mr. Lundy's influence on "Young Sheldon" is minimal since his schemes don't impact the overall universe, but they do encourage the Cooper family to try different things, leading to mishaps that viewers could never imagine.