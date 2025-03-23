Why Ming-Na Wen Was Reluctant To Join Stargate Universe At First
Leave it to Ming-Na Wen to play strong, complex female characters in both film and television, no matter the genre. Wen kicked off her career with the astounding, incredible "The Joy Luck Club" and then went on to voice Mulan in the eponymous 1998 Disney classic (as well as "Mulan II"). A few years later, Wen played a handful of comic book and video game characters, including Chun-Li in 1994's "Street Fighter," GCPD Detective Ellen in the 2004 animated series, "The Batman," and Aki Ross in "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within." But when Wen was offered the role of Tau'ri officer Camile Wray for 2009's "Stargate Universe," she was hesitant to accept it. Although Wen's reasons for being reluctant were multifold, a primary concern was whether the series would be as character-driven as she would have liked.
In hindsight, these apprehensions make sense. "Stargate SG-1," which serves as the precursor to every franchise series title that came after it, had gradually moved away from its character-driven arcs in the course of its 10-season run. The series is, of course, still immensely enjoyable, but the action-focused spectacle often takes precedence over quiet, subtle moments between the characters making up the ensemble cast. In fact, this issue became so glaring that "SG-1" actor Michael Shanks (who played Dr. Daniel Jackson in the show) expressed his frustrations about these creative decisions on more than one occasion. As "Stargate Universe" is also an ensemble show, the concern that its core characters would also end up being sidelined in favor of high-octane drama is a valid one.
However, the intimate drama of "Stargate Universe" feels significantly different from the sprawling spectacle of "SG-1." It is undoubtedly darker and edgier in its handling of "Stargate" lore, featuring incredibly well-made sequences that boast depth and emotion. Also, Wen's presence as Camile obviously enriches "Stargate Universe," with her deep, romantic relationship with Sharon (Reiko Aylesworth) emerging as a strong emotional crux of the show. But what convinced Wen to join "Stargate Universe" in the first place?
Ming-Na Wen's Stargate role cemented her presence in the sci-fi genre
In an interview with GateWorld, Wen spoke at length about her experience before joining "Stargate Universe," including initial misgivings about accepting the role:
"[...]I met with [casting director] Paul Weber because I was still down in L.A. The producers had already gone back up to Vancouver. And he told me about the project. And we did the scenes, just so he could put me on tape [...] Basically, I had a conversation with [franchise writer] Robert Cooper about the role. I don't take many projects outside of Los Angeles, because of my family — ever since my daughter was born, especially. And he had to convince me that he could work out a schedule for me that would be conducive to me being able to be home. And he had to convince me that there was a really strong female character there, in a series that is character-driven."
Wen went on to say that she's "very thankful" to Cooper for talking her into the role, as it is a "great show" that she is very proud of. Rightfully so, as her Camile Wray is a flawed yet competent character integral to "Stargate Universe," who is susceptible to human pitfalls despite trying her best to do the right thing. This is in keeping with most "Stargate Universe" characters, who are not perfect or outright lovable, but complex figures deserving of respect due to their willingness to stay true to their ideals.
Although "Stargate Universe" was cancelled after 2 seasons in 2011, Wen's television career only bloomed from this point on. Since then, she has appeared in prominent sci-fi-adjacent roles across popular franchises, such as Melinda May in the Marvel series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Fennec Shand in "The Mandalorian"/"The Book of Boba Fett" (she also appeared in the animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch"). One can only hope that a "Stargate" resurgence will happen sometime in the near future, with Wen being given the chance to continue the thwarted storyline of "Stargate Universe" along with the rest of the cast. This might just be wishful thinking, but since when do daydreams adhere to the arbitrary nature of our lives?