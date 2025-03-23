Why Ming-Na Wen Was Reluctant To Join Stargate Universe At First

Leave it to Ming-Na Wen to play strong, complex female characters in both film and television, no matter the genre. Wen kicked off her career with the astounding, incredible "The Joy Luck Club" and then went on to voice Mulan in the eponymous 1998 Disney classic (as well as "Mulan II"). A few years later, Wen played a handful of comic book and video game characters, including Chun-Li in 1994's "Street Fighter," GCPD Detective Ellen in the 2004 animated series, "The Batman," and Aki Ross in "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within." But when Wen was offered the role of Tau'ri officer Camile Wray for 2009's "Stargate Universe," she was hesitant to accept it. Although Wen's reasons for being reluctant were multifold, a primary concern was whether the series would be as character-driven as she would have liked.

In hindsight, these apprehensions make sense. "Stargate SG-1," which serves as the precursor to every franchise series title that came after it, had gradually moved away from its character-driven arcs in the course of its 10-season run. The series is, of course, still immensely enjoyable, but the action-focused spectacle often takes precedence over quiet, subtle moments between the characters making up the ensemble cast. In fact, this issue became so glaring that "SG-1" actor Michael Shanks (who played Dr. Daniel Jackson in the show) expressed his frustrations about these creative decisions on more than one occasion. As "Stargate Universe" is also an ensemble show, the concern that its core characters would also end up being sidelined in favor of high-octane drama is a valid one.

However, the intimate drama of "Stargate Universe" feels significantly different from the sprawling spectacle of "SG-1." It is undoubtedly darker and edgier in its handling of "Stargate" lore, featuring incredibly well-made sequences that boast depth and emotion. Also, Wen's presence as Camile obviously enriches "Stargate Universe," with her deep, romantic relationship with Sharon (Reiko Aylesworth) emerging as a strong emotional crux of the show. But what convinced Wen to join "Stargate Universe" in the first place?