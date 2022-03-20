Hacks Season 2 Adds Ming-Na Wen, Laurie Metcalf, & More To Recurring Cast

"Hacks" is one of the best shows on TV thanks in large part to a dynamic cast of characters, and its first season perfectly utilized its guest stars. Jean Smart has already won several awards for playing fiery aging comedian Deborah Vance, while Hannah Einbinder perfectly embodies her comedic other half, disgraced young comedy writer Ava.

The show ended its first season by teeing up some intriguing plots: Deborah is set to tour with Ava at her side, practicing new, more honest material for the first time in years. Ava, meanwhile, recently shared some potentially slanderous gossip about her boss with TV producers hoping to make a show inspired by her.

In an interview with Variety, series showrunners hinted at what we might expect from the new season. Lucia Aniello said the show is following through with its comedy tour set-up, and that season two will feature "a lot of Americana and a lot of the country that gets covered." This means these new supporting guest stars could play anyone from fellow comedians to audience members to random strangers Ava and Deborah encounter on the road. Still, I can't help but picture Metcalf as an equally neurotic sister to Ava's now-grieving mother, Nina (Jane Adams).

Though "Hacks" will likely be back sooner rather than later, the second season is reportedly still in production. All the major players from the season one cast will be returning, including Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, and more.