The One Part Of Stargate SG-1 Michael Shanks Found Frustrating

It is impossible to envision the "Stargate" franchise without Dr. Daniel Jackson, the brilliant archeologist who made intergalactic travel through Stargates possible. In Roland Emmerich's "Stargate," James Spader played Jackson as an explorer with tender curiosity, the kind of person brave enough to do the right thing in the face of evil. This endearing bravery is also an integral part of Jackson's character in "Stargate SG-1" and parts of "Stargate Atlantis," brought to life by Michael Shanks. Although Shanks initially mimicked some of Spader's acting quirks to make his version of Jackson feel grounded, his incredibly ranged performance gradually helped etch the portrait of an increasingly complex protagonist. After all, Shanks' Jackson takes many forms in the "Stargate" shows, from doppelgangers in alternate realities to manipulated vessels for antagonistic beings. In each iteration, Shanks' dynamic performance shines bright.

Things, however, were not always rosy on the set of "Stargate SG-1." Rumors about creative differences began to circulate when Shanks exited the show in season 5 after his character was brutally killed off in a shocking turn of events. However, the actor returned a year later, becoming a series regular from season 7 onwards. Shanks did open up about his temporary departure years later, stating that the writers had a very different idea about Jackson's arc than he did. Although Shanks' decision to leave was his own, he had severely underestimated his characters' popularity and how irreplaceable Jackson was as a member of the Stargate SG-1 crew. Given how strongly franchise fans felt about Daniel Jackson's absence, Shanks' return felt inevitable, and "SG-1" is better because of it.

That said, even the most fulfilling acting experiences can be marked with frustrations, which Shanks shared in an interview with Gateworld. Here's what he had to say about it.