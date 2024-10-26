The Real Reason Michael Shanks Left Stargate SG-1 For One Season

In a separate, since-deleted interview with Stargate Solutions (via Screen Rant), Shanks further explained that he "had begun to think the show would work just as well without me." He also wanted his character to go in a different direction but "the writers disagreed with my point of view." So that was that, at least for a short while.

Shanks went on to work on other shows during that brief stretch, including the ill-fated 2002 revival of "The Twilight Zone." MGM's plan was to soldier on with "SG-1" without Shanks. They were going to pivot around the other characters and usher the show into its next era on the Sci-Fi Channel (before it became Syfy). What the studio didn't count on was the degree to which the show's fandom adored Dr. Daniel Jackson — and they were going to make that known.

As pointed out in a 2003 report by Salon, fans both online and in the real world made it clear they weren't happy with Jackson being killed off. Some of these fans even set up a website and took out protest ads in publications such as The Hollywood Reporter attempting to get Shanks back on the show. Even in an era before smartphones, Jackson fans were very vocal on the internet, with TWTID, meaning The Wonder That Is Daniel, appearing frequently. A fan by the name of Gen said at the time:

"When he gets excited over something, it's like it flows out of the TV screen and just grabs hold and takes me along for the ride. His passion for life is contagious."

MGM and Shanks eventually worked things out. He had a somewhat limited role in "Stargate SG-1" season 6, voicing a new character named Thor. He then made a full-fledged return in season 7, helping to see the show through to its conclusion in season 10. Shanks also reprised his role in other projects in the franchise, including "Stargate: Atlantis" the short-lived "Stargate Universe." Ultimately, it all boiled down to creative differences and Shanks wanting to explore other opportunities. It all worked out in the end.

"Stargate SG-1" is currently streaming on Prime Video, or you can buy the full series on DVD via Amazon.