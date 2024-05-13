The Correct Order To Watch The Stargate Franchise

In director Roland Emmerich's 1994 sci-fi thriller "Stargate," a mysterious metal ring, about nine feet wide, is discovered in the remote ruins of Egypt. The ring is found to be a mysterious technology that, when arranged properly, can open a doorway to a distant planet. Actors like James Spader and Kurt Russell pass through the Stargate and find themselves on a distant alien world called Abydos. Everything in Abydos looks like ancient Egypt, and we soon learn that the Abydosians once used the Stargate to visit Earth, enslave humans, and set up ancient Egyptian culture. The villain of the film is Ra (Jaye Davidson), an ancient alien who uses human bodies to extend his life.

There's a lot of cool design and slick special effects in "Stargate," but the alien mythology isn't explored thoroughly enough. Like most of Emmerich's films, it makes big swings visually yet never emerges from the realm of corny melodrama. Regardless, it was pretty well-received upon its theatrical release, grossing almost $200 million internationally on a (then relatively high) $55 million budget. Critics were only mildly impressed; "Stargate" only has a middling 54% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with some noting Emmerich's overreliance on special effects. If only we knew in 1994 what we know now.

A small segment of the population glommed onto "Stargate," however, and a full-blown pop culture cult formed. In 1997, the fandom had grown to such a fever pitch to warrant a TV spinoff called "Stargate SG-1." From there, several other spinoffs and TV projects followed, most recently in 2018.

To suss out the chronology, we are here to provide a guide as to how best to absorb the franchise. See below for more details.