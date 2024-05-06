How Bill Clinton Helped Shape Star Trek: Voyager Season 1

"Star Trek: Voyager" entered its early stages of production in 1993. Meanwhile, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was filming its seventh and final season, and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was working on its second. 1993 was an optimistic time in the U.S. The Gulf War had wrapped, Bill Clinton had been elected president, and the economy was booming. Yes, there were certainly still massive problems with the country, but for a brief span, it felt like the nation was at peace.

Of course, one only needs to look at the pop media of the 1990s to see how much angst there still was in the lurking in hearts of the people. '90s pop music often described the injustices of a racist police state, or how much people felt marginalized and dismissed. '90s media was also self-reflexive, pointing out that the old-world tropes and genres no longer worked. Deconstruction was necessary. It's no wonder that cynical satires like "The Simpsons" and "Married... with Children" were such bug business at the time.

This sticky blend of optimism and pessimism undergirded "Star Trek: Voyager," which debuted on January 16, 1995. "Voyager" was optimistic in that it was "Star Trek" and continued to sell the franchise's usual ideas of a technology-based utopia supported by a diplomatic, multicultural philosophy. "Voyager" was also pessimistic in that it stranded its main characters 70 years away from Earth. They had all their hope, but they were stuck.

The idea of being "far from home" was presented as a metaphor by "Voyager" co-creator Michael Piller. In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Piller talks about that metaphor and how it was born of the politics of mid-1990s America.