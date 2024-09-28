Showtime Pushed For Nudity In Stargate SG-1, But One Star Fought Back

Though "Stargate SG-1" became one of the biggest shows on the Sci-Fi Channel (now "SyFy"), before being cancelled after its 10th season, it originally aired on Showtime. Back in the 1980s, the cable channel ran a late-night slot called "After Hours," which showcased adult-themed content — a commercial for which can be seen here. So, while Showtime was a premium service designed to compete with HBO, it was also known for its more salacious side.

This might go some way to explaining why the network was so eager to have people strip off in "Stargate SG-1." The pilot episode, entitled, "Children of the Gods," saw Colonel O'Neill and his team pass through the Stargate to the planet Abydos, where they find Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks) living among the natives. Jackson's wife, Sha're, is played by Vaitiare Bandera, the actor that Showtime was apparently keen to see naked — to the extent that the original version of "Children of the Gods" actually featured a scene where Sha're is shown topless, earning the pilot an M rating for mature content and separating the show from the PG-13 movie.

As "Stargate SG-1" developed, it became a much more family-friendly affair, and in later broadcasts the topless scene itself was actually cut from the pilot — which also originally contained unproduced dialogue hinting at a romantic relationship between two of its main characters. Co-creator Jonathan Glassner seemed pleased to hear that the nudity had been removed from the pilot, too, telling Gateworld in a 2009 interview that he was against it from the outset. "We were kind of unhappy with it having nudity in it," he said, "But the studio thought that it would help the ratings on Showtime." The co-creator remembered Showtime as being "known for" more adult content at the time, recalling how the channel "had full nudity." But for him and the other writers, it seems such a thing was actually a hindrance to the show they wanted to produce, with Glassner adding, "When we finally finished the script and we got the cut, we were like, 'You know, this is a family show, kids could watch this if we didn't have this one scene in it.'"