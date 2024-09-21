Unproduced Dialogue From Stargate SG-1 Hints At Sam And Jack's Romantic Status

When "Stargate" debuted in 1994, it was a modest hit. Roland Emmerich's film made $196 million on a $55 million budget, turning a decent enough profit and establishing what would become a surprisingly long-running franchise. That franchise would not play out on the big screen, however. Instead "Stargate" spawned a slew of TV shows, which focused on Stargate command sending out various crews to explore forgotten and mysterious corners of the universe using the titular portals.

The first, best-known, and longest-running of these series was "Stargate SG-1," which tapped MacGuyver himself, Richard Dean Anderson, to play Special Operations Colonel Jack O'Neil — the role played by Kurt Russell in Emmerich's movie. Show creators Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner also brought in Amanda Tapping to play the United States Air Force captain Samantha Carter — a member of O'Neil's crew tasked with exploring the universe and fending off assorted alien threats.

The Sci-fi channel, now "SyFy," canceled "Stargate SG-1" after season 10, but throughout the series, it's implied that Jack and Samantha share a personal history that's never fully explored. Samantha finds herself the object of several of her coworker's affections throughout the ten seasons, but her relationship with Jack remains mysterious. As producer Joseph Mallozzi explained in a 2008 blog post, "The Sam/Jack relationship was fraught with complications, given that he was her commanding officer. Pursuing any sort of relationship would have been inappropriate for both and would only have really been possible late in the series after Jack's retirement". The producer went on to explain that Jack and Samantha finally getting together "was never made canon because, quite frankly, it wasn't my call," and that the writers actually attempted as much in season 4 but this section "ended up on the cutting room floor when the episode ran long."

Now, show co-creator Brad Wright has confirmed that Jack and Samantha's relationship was almost made canon much earlier than season four of "Stargate SG-1."