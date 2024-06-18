Stargate SG-1's Co-Creator Has Two Regrets Over The Sci-Fi Series

The premise of the 1997 sci-fi series "Stargate SG-1," which spun out from the 1994 movie, is fun. The American military has in their possession a series of ring-shaped Stargates that can instantaneously transport them to distant planets. The Stargates had previously been used by ancient aliens to infiltrate Earth and pose as deities; the gods of Egypt were in fact conquering extraterrestrials called the Goa'uld. The military uses the Stargates to travel to distant worlds and gather powerful weapons technologies, hoping to use them to defend themselves from the Goa'uld. Alien weapons are a major factor throughout the massive "Stargate" franchise.

Of course, the ensuing mythology of "SG-1" becomes massively complicated, and only deep-cut fans will be able to give a casual reader all the necessary details to understanding the original series and its multiple spin-offs; after completing all 10 seasons of the original show, one might also want to watch "Stargate Infinity," "Stargate Atlantis," and "Stargate Universe." There's a lot of lore to learn.

About the weapons, though, one of the most common was the zat'nik'tel, a handheld, snakelike energy pistol commonly handled by all of the show's main characters. It was operated by grasping the "tail" end of an S-shaped snake machine, and squeezing the trigger, blasting out an energy pulse from its "mouth." The pulse moves in a corny-looking sine-wave pattern. They seem to be electrically based, and can be used to short out certain electrical devices. A single shot from a zat'nik'tel, nicknamed a zat gun, will stun and hurt a target. A second shot will likely kill them, and a third will vaporize them entirely. Zat guns don't look like ordinary handguns or phasers, making them unique to "Stargate."

But according to "Stargate SG-1" co-creator Brad Wright, addressing fans on a 2022 Reddit AMA, zat guns were kind of dumb.