The Book Of Boba Fett Finale Will Change Fans' Minds, Ming-Na Wen Teases

Wen knows a thing or two when it comes to delayed gratification in a galaxy far, far away. She had only just made her debut as visored assassin Fennec Shand in "The Mandalorian" season 1 when the character was abruptly shot and left for dead on Tatooine, only for an enigmatic figure (who we now know was Boba) to find her body. Even then, we had to wait until midway through "The Mandalorian" season 2 for confirmation that Fennec was alive and well, with Wen reprising the role. She would later go on to voice a younger Fennec in multiple episodes of the animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" before finally sharing top billing with Temuera Morrison on "The Book of Boba Fett."

Speaking to Radio Times, Wen expressed her hope that, in the end, everyone will come to appreciate that "The Book of Boba Fett" executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had a valid reason for structuring the show the way they have:

"I really hope that they want to go back and see the whole thing over again in a different light after, you know, knowing how things have–I'm so careful with my words here, how things have evolved, and all these other elements that have come into play. "You know, that's what's so great with [producers] Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filioni]. They are so knowledgeable about this world, about Star Wars, and they're such huge fans that they know how to set up the pieces and make moves that you don't even know are coming."

New episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.