Temuera Morrison And Ming-Na Wen Talk Book Of Boba Fett And The Long Road To Star Wars

"The Book of Boba Fett" has made "Star Wars" fans happy, but that's nothing in comparison to how it feels to be a part of the show. Imagine yourself as a little kid playing with a lightsaber, and then getting to be a part of the "Star Wars" universe.

"Boba Fett" stars Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison recently spoke to THR about what starring in the Disney+ series means to them. Wen elaborated on this being a dream of hers since childhood, which has now come to life:

"It means that if you have a dream and a desire to be something now or later in your life, dream it, make it happen, because if it happened to me, it can happen to anyone. This is something that I fantasized about as a young kid, 10 or 11 years old ... I'd be in my own living room, imagining myself as a Jedi or a female Han Solo. And now it's happened. So I hope I'm an example that you can make your dreams come true."

I feel like Ming-Na Wen has made quite a few people's dreams come true. She became a Disney Princess as the voice of Mulan in the 1998 animated film (and appeared again in the live action "Mulan"), she played Melinda May (aka "The Cavalry") in Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", and now she's joined the "Star Wars" universe as lethal assassin Fennec Shand, having been upgraded to a series lead after her debut in "The Mandalorian."