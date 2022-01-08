Temuera Morrison And Ming-Na Wen Talk Book Of Boba Fett And The Long Road To Star Wars
"The Book of Boba Fett" has made "Star Wars" fans happy, but that's nothing in comparison to how it feels to be a part of the show. Imagine yourself as a little kid playing with a lightsaber, and then getting to be a part of the "Star Wars" universe.
"Boba Fett" stars Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison recently spoke to THR about what starring in the Disney+ series means to them. Wen elaborated on this being a dream of hers since childhood, which has now come to life:
"It means that if you have a dream and a desire to be something now or later in your life, dream it, make it happen, because if it happened to me, it can happen to anyone. This is something that I fantasized about as a young kid, 10 or 11 years old ... I'd be in my own living room, imagining myself as a Jedi or a female Han Solo. And now it's happened. So I hope I'm an example that you can make your dreams come true."
I feel like Ming-Na Wen has made quite a few people's dreams come true. She became a Disney Princess as the voice of Mulan in the 1998 animated film (and appeared again in the live action "Mulan"), she played Melinda May (aka "The Cavalry") in Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", and now she's joined the "Star Wars" universe as lethal assassin Fennec Shand, having been upgraded to a series lead after her debut in "The Mandalorian."
A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes
Temuera Morrison isn't new to the "Star Wars" universe, having made his debut as Boba's father, Jango Fett, in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," but "The Book of Boba Fett" is still a big deal for him. Morrison told THR that he met Jon Favreau on the set of "Couples Retreat:"
"Sometimes, life is about relationships, and while I didn't get to do much on 'Couples Retreat,' I got to meet Jon. And at that time, he was prepping to direct 'Iron Man.' So he obviously sat around a table where they said, 'Well, Boba's got to look like Jango [Fett], so let's see what Tem is doing.' So I had this wonderful opportunity to get back on this journey, this vessel, this walker, and it's been exciting and thrilling."
It's pretty fantastic to see him back again, and after episode 2 of "The Book of Boba Fett," we've learned a lot about his character's journey after falling into the sarlacc pit in "Return of the Jedi." Having a starring role in a Disney+ "Star Wars" series is something most older actors don't get a chance at, and Morrison reflected on how the role has revitalized his career at a time when Hollywood was preparing to shut him out completely because of his age:
"What it means to me is like when you go to the shop and check the yogurt's use-by date. I was getting close to my use-by date. So now, what it means for me is that my use-by date may have moved a little bit forward."
"The Book of Boba Fett" releases new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.