Young Sheldon's Reaction To George's Death Explained By Iain Armitage

Sheldon Cooper, the nerdy protagonist at the center of "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," has a tendency to react to things a bit differently than the people around him, and it's never more evident than in the season 7 episode "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture." At the end of the episode, young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and his family are told that Sheldon's father George (Lance Barber) has died of a heart attack, and while his mother, sister, and grandmother all begin to cry, Sheldon just looks sort of shocked and sits down, his face blank. To someone on the outside, it might appear like he doesn't care, but because Sheldon is some unspecified flavor of neurodivergent, his reaction is actually about as intense of an emotional one as possible.

Sheldon would continue to have a different reaction to George's death than the rest of the family, appearing even more detached than usual in the heartbreaking penultimate and finale episodes, but there was a good reason behind it all. In an interview with TV Line, Armitage broke it all down and explained that Sheldon was absolutely grieving — he was just doing it in his own way.