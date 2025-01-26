Why Young Sheldon's Creators Don't Regret Killing George Cooper

The death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) was set in stone as soon as "Young Sheldon" aired its first episode. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) had revealed that he'd been forced to deal with his old man passing away during his teenage years on "The Big Bang Theory," so the prequel series was always going to chronicle the heartbreaking event. Sure, "Young Sheldon" flat-out changes some plot points from "The Big Bang Theory," but George's death was unavoidable, and it's a tear-jerking viewing experience.

Of course, the creators of "The Big Bang Theory" probably weren't thinking about making "Young Sheldon" when they decided to seal George's fate. Fortunately, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland had no regrets about their decision when they returned for the prequel, as they explained in a 2024 interview with Glamour. To quote Holland on the matter:

"I think it gave the show a real strong emotional closure, and death is so important to Sheldon as a character. Looking back on that death as an adult has really framed what this show's been about, I think."

This sentiment was echoed by Molaro, who felt that George's death gave the sitcom a strong ending that was true to life. However, that sentiment isn't shared by their fellow "Young Sheldon" showrunner and "Big Bang Theory" co-creator Chuck Lorre, who's expressed his regret over killing the Cooper family patriarch.