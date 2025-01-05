Why Young Sheldon Creator Chuck Lorre Regrets Killing George Sr. In The Big Bang Theory

"Young Sheldon," the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff that ran for seven seasons, is for the most part a pretty standard lighthearted network sitcom. The main exception to this rule is that, thanks to all the little bits of backstory we got of older Sheldon's childhood on "The Big Bang Theory," viewers knew that tragedy would eventually strike the Cooper family. George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) would die at some point in Sheldon's youth, we just didn't know exactly how or why. (His cause of death was briefly listed on one of Sheldon's charts as "S.B.L," whatever that means.)

For seven seasons, then, the sword of Damocles hung over George Sr.'s head, and the foreboding was even worse because "Young Sheldon" portrayed George Sr. as being far more kindly than expected. Sheldon in "The Big Bang Theory" talks about his father as if he was a good-for-nothing drunk who cheated on his wife and never cared for Sheldon, but throughout "Young Sheldon" George Sr. was portrayed as a pretty nice guy. Yeah, he often struggles to connect with his nerdy, un-athletic son, but honestly that's more Sheldon's fault for being annoying.

The creative choice to make George Sr. likable is definitely more of a retcon than a genuine reflection on adult Sheldon (who now appears to have needlessly disrespected his father's memory for 12 seasons straight), but it also made the spinoff series' final few episodes uniquely heavy for this sort of sitcom. "Funeral," the season 7 episode in which the youthful Sheldon (Iain Armitage) must navigate the aftermath of his father's passing, is particularly sad, all the more so because it's an episode the show was pretty much obligated to do at some point in its run. That's part of why "Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre, who'd later go on to create "Young Sheldon," expressed some regret for the flippantly-made decision to establish that Sheldon's dad had died prior to the events of that show.

After season 7's "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," which ends with the Cooper family hearing the news of George Sr.'s death, there was a vanity card written by Lorre reading, "18 years ago when we were writing and producing 'The Big Bang Theory,' it seemed like a good idea to imagine that Sheldon's childhood was deeply disrupted by the loss of his father. No one could have thought that someday we would regret that decision. That someday is now."