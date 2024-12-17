Why Young Sheldon Ended After Seven Seasons

"The Big Bang Theory" ended after 12 seasons because Sheldon Cooper actor Jim Parsons wanted to leave, which speaks volumes of how popular the show was. Had the entire core cast of "The Big Bang Theory" been on board, there's no telling how many more seasons the CBS sitcom might have had in it, especially when you consider how popular its first spin-off, "Young Sheldon," proved to be.

"Young Sheldon" explores the titular character's childhood adventures, with Iain Armitage playing the younger version of Parsons' character. What might have sounded like a challenging premise to pull off proved to be quite successful, with the series ultimately running for seven seasons. While that's five seasons shorter than "The Big Bang Theory," it's worth noting that the show didn't end because any of its cast members were ready to pack it in. Instead, as executive producer Steve Holland explained to Deadline, the makers of "Young Sheldon" simply chose to call it quits at a very particular time in Sheldon Cooper's life: