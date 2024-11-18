What Happened To The Cast Of The Big Bang Theory?

"The Big Bang Theory" ran for 12 seasons and the same number of years — from 2007 to 2019, to be precise — and fans still love Chuck Lorre's sitcoms about a gang of (somewhat) lovable nerds even though this one has been off the airwaves for some time now. (Seriously, they love them; the show's first spin-off and prequel "Young Sheldon" was a resounding success and recently got its own spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and another spin-off with some supporting players will eventually head to the Max streaming service.) The success of "The Big Bang Theory" is unquestionably due to the show's outstanding cast, as every single series regular brought something genuinely special to their individual roles, and the chemistry between the main characters is definitely what made people tune into the show week after week.

So what has the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" been doing since the show came to a close in the spring of 2019? They're a pretty talented bunch, so you probably won't be surprised to learn that pretty much all of them have stayed booked and busy in Hollywood. Still, I'm here to provide updates on the stars of this well-loved show, so here's what the main cast of "The Big Bang Theory" is doing now.