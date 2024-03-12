John Larroquette Had A Sad Sixth Sense Moment On The Set Of The Night Court Revival

The original "Night Court" ran for 193 episodes over nine seasons. It was part of a magical Thursday-night lineup of sitcoms — along with "Family Ties," "The Cosby Show," and "Cheers" — that dominated the popular consciousness throughout the 1980s. "Night Court" was considered "the weird one" of that lineup, but it was no less popular, earning star John Larroquette four Emmys before he intentionally withdrew himself from consideration. Since its cancelation in 1992, "Night Court" has remained beloved by the people who initially saw it, and subsequent reruns have grown a few new fans along the way.

Sometime in 2019 or 2020, however, a revival of "Night Court" was floated to NBC, and they began developing the new series that debuted on their network in 2023. The "Night Court" revival saw the return of Larroquette as Dan Fielding, the once-lascivious-now-humbled prosecutor who served the night shifts at the Manhattan Criminal Court. Marsha Warfield also occasionally returned to play the role of Roz, the deadpan bailiff.

Sadly, no other actors could return because, rather tragically, much of the original "Night Court" cast had passed away. Harry Anderson, who played Judge Stone, passed in 2018. Markie Post and Charlie Robinson both died in 2021, and Richard Moll died in October 2023. Larroquette, now 76, was one of the final "Night Court" regulars still alive and working.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Larroquette talked about working on the revival of "Night Court," and how he felt the absence of so many old friends and crew members.