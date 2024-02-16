The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1984's Night Court

The NBC sitcom "Night Court" was a satirical take on the zany and chaotic underworld of the midnight shift at the courthouse. With an unconventional, free-loving judge at the helm of this circus, there's no telling what might happen. The series was such a massive hit that it ran for nine whole seasons, featuring a cast of relatively unknown actors that, when assembled, formed one of the most acclaimed ensembles of all time. The show won eight Primetime Emmys and was nominated no less than 32 times. "Night Court" won in a variety of categories, but the actor that ended up taking home the most gold was John Larroquette, who played egotistical D.A. Dan Fielding.

A "Night Court" reboot landed on NBC in 2023. Sadly, few members of the original cast are still around to reprise their old roles, and the show is comprised almost entirely of new characters. Harry Anderson, whose performance as Judge Harry T. Stone earned him three Emmy nominations, passed on in 2018. Markie Post, who portrayed public defender Christine Sullivan, died in 2021 at 70 years old. That same year, her former co-star Charlie Robinson, who played court clerk Mac Robinson, passed away as well. Richard Moll, the actor behind Aristotle Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, died just last year in 2023.

John Larroquette is one of the few surviving cast members from the original series that brought us out of the '80s and into the '90s. But which other actors from the "Night Court" cast are still alive, and which ones have appeared in the new reboot?