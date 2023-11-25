The Correct Order To Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Series

As of this writing, there are nine movies in the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" series, and sussing out their chronology is one of the more herculean tasks a horror fan may find themselves undertaking. Like the "Halloween" movies, the "Texas Chainsaw" flicks abide by a choose-your-own-adventure structure, with some movies following a definite timeline, and others merrily ignoring previous chapters. Confoundingly, several of them have almost identical titles. The only consistent element of "Texas Chainsaw" is that they are all horrifically violent and unbearably disturbing. But, y'know, in a good way.

The premise of the "Texas Chainsaw" movies is simple. Thanks to rampant American poverty, entire families have been forced to live off the grid in remote, rural parts of the country. One of these families, largely inbred and blissfully detached from conventional morality, has taken to kidnapping passersby, stripping them for meat, and using their skin and bones as construction materials. When a van full of feckless city slickers passes through Texas in Tober Hooper's 1974 original, they run afoul of the locals, and many of the hippie kids find themselves dead or horrendously mutilated. The scariest member of the clan is a massive, mentally unwell brute nicknamed Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), so named for the mask of human skin he wears. Leatherface can barely speak and only knows how to treat and cure the flesh of victims.

The premise is so simple, it's kind of astonishing that so many filmmakers have taken a crack at it. Indeed, most of the "TCM" films are pretty aggressively terrible, often carried along by the raw, grimy, nightmarish power of the original.

Should one want to marathon through all nine of the extant "Chainsaws" to date, however, here is a handy guide.