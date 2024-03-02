Why Night Court's John Larroquette Put A Stop To His Emmy Wins In The 80s

"Night Court" was part of the legendary NBC Thursday night lineup back in the mid-1980s. It ran in a block with "The Cosby Show," "Cheers," and "Family Ties," a proud part of a sitcom renaissance that lasted through to the end of the decade. Of that lineup, "Night Court" was the black sheep, offering up broader characters, wackier scenarios, and a surrealist tone that kept it just a few steps removed from reality. The series was set in a Manhattan Criminal Court, but only during its night shift, when all the weird cases came in. Harry Anderson played Judge Harry Stone, although the late hours had made him playfully unbalanced. Also often on the night shift was prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), a lascivious narcissist and amusingly crude a-hole.

Larroquette was exceptional in the role. "Night Court" ran from 1984 to 1992, and Larroquette won Primetime Emmys four of those years, from 1985 to 1988. Larroquette, it should be noted, is a widely awarded actor, having been nominated for seven Emmys in his career, and winning five; his other nominations and wins also came from "The John Larroquette Show" and "The Practice."

Larroquette might have won even more Emmys had he not deliberately withdrawn his name from consideration in 1989. The actor broke a record at the time with his four consecutive wins, and felt that four was enough; he likely no longer wanted to hog all the glory, and courteously stepped aside to let other actors have a chance.

As one might imagine, Larroquette has been asked a lot about his decision to deny himself further "Night Court" Emmys, and he has been frank about his decision. In a 2008 interview with the A.V. Club, he admitted that he was struck by a lack of confidence in his own work.