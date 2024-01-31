John Larroquette Played A Star Trek Klingon Again, 40 Years After He Last Suited Up

John Larroquette famously won Emmys for playing Dan Fielding on "Night Court" in 1985, 1986, 1987, and 1988. In 1989, he felt that he was hogging the spotlight and asked that his name be withdrawn from awards consideration. He's that good. In 1994, he was nominated for another Emmy for "The John Larroquette Show" and then won his fifth one for his work on "The Practice." In 2002, he was nominated for "The Practice" again. Larroquette has also long been beloved by the horror film community, as he provided the opening narration for Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." Loyal to the series, Laroquette likewise narrated the 2003 "Texas Chainsaw" remake, its 2006 sequel, and the 2022 "Chainsaw" reboot.

For Trekkies, Larroquette might be recognizable as the Klingon officer Maltz, one of Kruge's men in 1983's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock." Maltz was the Klingon who accidentally beamed Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) onto his Bird of Prey, allowing the Starfleet officer to take over his ship. Maltz expected to be killed for his incompetence, but Kirk, being merciful, chose to have Matlz imprisoned instead. Quoted in a 1990 issue of Starlog Magazine, Larroquette said that he merely received a call from director Leonard Nimoy, having made it clear that he wanted to be in a "Star Trek" movie. He felt he wasn't terribly challenged as an actor playing Maltz, but he still had a great deal of fun.

Perhaps as an homage to his participation in "Star Trek III," the January 30, 2024 episode of the newly revived "Night Court" — called "Wrath of Comic-Con" — features scenes of Laroquette, 40 years after the fact, dressed as a Klingon once again.