The Big Bang Theory Star Simon Helberg Stole One Piece Of Howard's Costume

Actors steal stuff from set all the time, honestly. Emmy winner Sarah Snook admitted that she snagged some "family photos" of her character, Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, after "Succession" came to a close, and Christopher Walken once revealed that most of his wardrobe is comprised of purloined outfits from his various projects. Simon Helberg, who spent 12 years and seasons playing Howard Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory," is no exception — so what did he steal?

In a Reddit post that features a photo of one specific page from Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Helberg finds himself reflecting on the fact that the series came to a close at the right time, largely because he thinks he would have looked way too old to wear Howard's pop-culture tees and signature turtlenecks. Still, he said he kept one part of Howard's eclectic wardrobe.

"I get the love of the show and people not wanting it to go away, but I find it kind of funny to be part of the longest-running multicam show ever, and people still probably though, How selfish you would end after almost three hundred episodes!" Helberg joked. "But you can't have a head full of gray hair and be wearing 'The Flash' t-shirts and putting on fluorescent skinny jeans. At a certain point, wearing a Nintendo belt buckle becomes just creepy. Now, with that said, I have that Nintendo belt. You bet I took it! I'm no fool! I don't wear it. It's just in a box."