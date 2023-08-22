What Sarah Snook Swiped From Succession's Set

Saying goodbye to "Succession" was a struggle for the fans, but it wasn't any easier for the show's all-star cast. Luckily for them, they were able to snag some mementos from the set before they had to part with their beloved characters for good. Sarah Snook, whose performance as Shiv earned her an Emmy nomination, was not shy about grabbing some sentimental items from the prop closet — as well as her character's incredibly chic wardrobe. As it turns out, she wasn't the only cast member who took a few things with them. But the question remains, what exactly did Snook take to remember Shiv by?

"I took some costumes," she admitted to Variety. Snook also took some fictional photographic props, even though displaying them would have been strange in practice. As she said:

"I took some photos of Shiv on the wedding day with Dad. Which was sort of like, 'Oh, how funny! I'll put these up.' And then it was like, 'I don't think I really want to have photos of myself marrying someone else. It's a bit weird. It's not what I thought it would be.' But I'm glad I have them. They just won't go on the wall."

Shiv is often considered to be the closest to her father of all her siblings, although there's a bit of debate on that subject. Much like her character, Snook struggled to part with Logan Roy. His death in the series was not just monumental in the universe of the show, it was also a major moment for the actors who had lived and breathed in the "Succession" universe for years. This might explain why Snook chose to snag another memento to remember the most heartbreaking moment of the series.