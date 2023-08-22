What Sarah Snook Swiped From Succession's Set
Saying goodbye to "Succession" was a struggle for the fans, but it wasn't any easier for the show's all-star cast. Luckily for them, they were able to snag some mementos from the set before they had to part with their beloved characters for good. Sarah Snook, whose performance as Shiv earned her an Emmy nomination, was not shy about grabbing some sentimental items from the prop closet — as well as her character's incredibly chic wardrobe. As it turns out, she wasn't the only cast member who took a few things with them. But the question remains, what exactly did Snook take to remember Shiv by?
"I took some costumes," she admitted to Variety. Snook also took some fictional photographic props, even though displaying them would have been strange in practice. As she said:
"I took some photos of Shiv on the wedding day with Dad. Which was sort of like, 'Oh, how funny! I'll put these up.' And then it was like, 'I don't think I really want to have photos of myself marrying someone else. It's a bit weird. It's not what I thought it would be.' But I'm glad I have them. They just won't go on the wall."
Shiv is often considered to be the closest to her father of all her siblings, although there's a bit of debate on that subject. Much like her character, Snook struggled to part with Logan Roy. His death in the series was not just monumental in the universe of the show, it was also a major moment for the actors who had lived and breathed in the "Succession" universe for years. This might explain why Snook chose to snag another memento to remember the most heartbreaking moment of the series.
Snook stole some newspapers from episode 4
Any friends of Snook who wanted to avoid "Succession" spoilers would have been sorely disappointed if they went snooping through her things before the release of episode 3. The "Run Rabbit Run" star also took home some prop newspapers announcing the biggest twist of the series — Logan's untimely demise at the ripe young age of 84.
"Hee hee hee, I secretly took in episode 4 the newspapers of when the news of Logan's death has been announced," she admitted. "We had a lot of prop newspapers, and I managed to sneak one of those right back at the beginning of the season. I made sure I didn't tell anyone, and I kept it secret and hidden. And so I thought that'd be quite fun to get framed. Yeah, one of those newspapers."
Now, Snook wasn't the only one that had trouble letting go of Logan. Brian Cox, who portrayed the Rupert Murdoch-like media mogul, also clung to a few keepsakes from the show that came to define his storied career. "I'm going to miss him," the thespian confessed to Sky News. "I've stolen a few cardigans." In his defense, Logan Roy wore some extremely fashionable cardigans.
Jeremy Strong also snagged some props from set
Cox and Snook might have held onto a prop or two, but they certainly weren't alone. Their castmate Jeremy Strong, who plays the eternal failson Kendall Roy, has his own collection of props from the "Succession" set — some of which he commissioned specifically for his character.
The actor displayed his collection for GQ's segment of 10 (or, in Strong's case, umpteen) things he can't live without. His haul includes the letter to the press that he rips up in the season 2 finale, as well as the wardrobe department's label on his suit from the season 1 finale. He also held onto a few items he had made for Kendall's birthday, including his flashy chain necklace.
"I wanted something for Kendall's birthday in season 3 that felt colossal," he explained. "Rashid Johnson is an artist that I've admired and I saw that he had collaborated with Liz Swigg based on a series of paintings that he made called the Anxious Man paintings. This was like a keystone that made everything come together for me."
That wasn't the only thing from his birthday party that Strong requested himself. Much like his character, he too had elaborate demands for the blowout extravaganza. "I asked them to make a drink stirrer with my face on it, like 3D printed, with a crown," he revealed. "So they did."
Everyone loved their character's wardrobes, especially Snook
Snook, Strong, and Cox alike were attached to their character's wardrobes. It's easy to see why — their luxurious lifestyles meant that the costumes boasted designer labels and bespoke tailoring. Snook in particular held onto quite a few items from Shiv's closet, along with a few tips from Shiv and costume designer Michelle Matland.
"Shiv's outfits, they're great, and I really enjoy wearing the corporate wardrobe and feeling very powerful and no-nonsense in that kind of way," the Australian actress told Harper's Bazaar UK. "But it's a little tricky sometimes in that we had a year off almost between shooting second and third season and I had to come back and put these clothes on and was like, 'I don't know who played Shiv, but it wasn't me. I don't know what I'm doing wearing these clothes.'"
Even when she's not wearing Shiv's clothes, she still tries to apply what she learned from Shiv's style, as well as from Matland, in her own wardrobe. As she explained:
"A lot of the time it's buy bigger tailor down, and that, I think, as a hot tip for all the curvy ladies out there, that's the thing I do. Cuz I've got like a little waist, and you try on clothes and you try on clothes and you're like 'Eh, it doesn't fit, it doesn't fit,' and you get really depressed. But actually, it doesn't fit because you're not the model that they made this particular pair of pants for, and that's perfectly reasonable and fine."
Between the costumes and the other keepsakes, the stars of "Succession" certainly stole their fair share of items from the set. It's hard to blame them for wanting to hold onto some sentimental pieces from such a life-changing series. As Jeremy Strong would say, it makes sense dramaturgically.