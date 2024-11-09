Why Kunal Nayyar's Raj Is Single At The End Of The Big Bang Theory

"The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most successful and widely-enjoyed network comedies to come about in the last 20 years. Hailing from the mind of mega-producer Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, it ran for 12 seasons on CBS, totaling nearly 300 episodes. It also spawned several spin-offs, most notably "Young Sheldon." But all good things come to an end, and so did the show in 2019 when the season 12 finale aired. It's impossible for any finale to please everyone, though, and "The Big Bang Theory" left many fans of Kunal Nayyar's Raj feeling unsatisfied, as his love life was left hanging a bit in the end. That said, the show's creative team had a reason for doing that.

Raj had quite a few love interests over the course of "The Big Bang Theory," but he was single come time for the finale. So, why did the series' creatives decide to leave Raj loveless in the end? Well, because it's not really the end. In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creators broke down the decision. First, Lorre laid out how Raj's ending place in the finale came about:

"With Sarah [Michelle Gellar], it felt like a wonderful way to add some comedy to what was otherwise a very serious scene at the awards ceremony. Because of the way this finale was presented by Steve Holland, we didn't feel like it was necessarily to have some big story closure for every character. That felt forced and somewhat unnecessary because sometimes big things don't happen to everybody all at once unless you're forcing it into a series finale. And that didn't feel realistic. It didn't feel like a comfortable way to go. So Raj's story just remains open."

As Lorre noted, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar made an appearance in the "Big Bang Theory" finale, which helped open the door to Raj's future. He didn't end up with Rati Gupta's Anu though, as that was firmed up a few episodes before the finale. That also left Raj's romantic future on uncertain ground but, again, just because the show is over doesn't mean the journey for these characters is over. The finale was just the point where audiences stopped following them every week.