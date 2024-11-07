Why Max Canceled Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant

After 12 seasons of playing the good-hearted Penny on "The Big Bang Theory" (deemed the show's most likable character by /Film), Kaley Cuoco had a taste for something darker, wilder, but still, in its way, funny. She alighted on a sharply written novel by Chris Bohjalian called "The Flight Attendant," which, along with show developer Steve Yockey, she expanded into a two-season series about the alcohol-induced misadventures of Cassie Bowden. That's the thumbnail sketch, at least.

Boiling "The Flight Attendant" down to its hook does it something of a disservice. Yes, it starts as a murder mystery wherein a drunk Cassie struggles to piece together the events of the night that led to her ending up in bed with a dead man whose throat has been slashed, but once the FBI get involved it veers off in wholly unexpected directions. Then came season 2, which again thrust Cassie into a surfeit of international intrigue, this time as a CIA asset contending with a murderous doppelgänger. The season quickly gets stranger and stranger, but critics and the show's fans were on board throughout, and ready for more upon its conclusion.

So why did season 3 or "The Flight Attendant" never happen? You'll have to ask Ms. Cuoco.