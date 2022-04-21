The Flight Attendant Showrunners On Charting New Territory In Season 2 [Interview]

"The Flight Attendant" was initially conceived as a limited series. At what point did you realize you weren't done with the story?

Yockey: I think we always talked about, even from the beginning when it was a limited series, that if in success, somebody wanted to do another one of these, that it would be another eight episodes that were sort of like a new book or another Cassie Bowden as the flight attendant adventure. So the runway was always there.

But I think when we got to the end of season 1 and HBO was sort of talking to us about what that would involve, I was really excited to tell the story of someone's recovery, of someone's journey of sobriety, because I don't think it's as easy as we got to the end of season 1. She has a white chip, she's been sober for one day. Everything's better. And I also don't think — when you stop drinking, that doesn't make all the other problems go away. So that felt like real emotional territory to explore, and that opened the door to me to doing another one of these. And then Natalie came on board with the idea about doubles. And I was in. I was immediately all-in.

The show was markedly different, but the book did act as something of a roadmap for season 1. What was it like to not have any of those ties in season 2?

Yockey: I mean, it was good because people had enjoyed season 1 when we had gone off the map a little bit. And then in season 2, we could design the mystery around Cassie's emotional journey rather than having to make things fit from the book, so that actually gave us more freedom, I think. I don't know. Natalie, what do you think?

Chaidez: Yeah. I mean, of course season 1, it was brilliant, but I think it was really fun to kind of move Cassie forward and go off book. And what happens at the end of the last chapter, I think was exciting and fun and an adventure. The scary part was maybe, how do we make it as pleasing to the audience, and how do we live up to how great season 1 was? But I hope we delivered.