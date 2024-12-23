George Costanza's 5 Best Jobs On Seinfeld, Ranked

Most of George's best jobs are the ones he never actually got hired for. The master of slacking off and stretching the truth ended up embroiled in several misunderstandings or straight-up lies related to his work through the show's nine-season run, but few were as memorable as his time working on "the Pensky file." The audience is never told what the file from season 5's "The Barber" is for, or even what the company George is working at does, but the lack of clarity is intentional: George assumes he's been hired after the man doing his job interview, Mr. Tuttle (Jack Shearer), is interrupted mid-sentence when he seems like he's about to hire George.

Never one to let a chance to do nothing go to waste, George shows up to work the next week despite not actually being hired. Tuttle is on vacation, so he spends the week taking naps in an empty office and putting the file he's been asked to manage into an accordion file organizer. The strategy seems to pay off at first: He gets ambiguously headhunted by Pensky himself (Michael Fairman) and quits in a moment of triumph once Tuttle returns and figures out he's been slacking. After trying to grab a job from Pensky, though, he finds out that the company's entire board is being indicted in white-collar crimes. "The Barber," like so many of the best "Seinfeld" episodes, works well because it gives viewers the language for a weird situation that actually happens, turning the dial up on the absurdity all the while. Did a job interviewer ghost you when they were about to send an offer letter? Hey, you can always pull a George and see what happens.