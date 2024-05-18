Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Picardo Begrudgingly Auditioned For The Doctor

Prior to his seven-year stint on "Star Trek: Voyager," Robert Picardo had a lengthy and storied acting career. He was a Joe Dante regular, appearing in "The Howling," "The Explorers," "Innerspace," "The 'Burbs," "Matinee," and "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." He appeared in "Star 80," Ridley Scott's "Legend," the zombie cop film "Dead Heat," and Robert Englund's directorial debut "976-EVIL." This was all mixed in with plentiful TV work and multiple appearances on stage. Picardo has never been not busy, most recently appearing on a 2024 episode of "Young Sheldon."

Had Picardo never taken the "Star Trek" gig, he still would not have been hurting for work. "Voyager" just happened to be a sizable feather in his cap. "Voyager" simply boosted the actor's visibility and gained him legions of Trekkie fans. On "Voyager," Picardo played the U.S.S. Voyager's nameless Doctor, an Emergency Medical Hologram that had to be activated when the ship's entire medical staff died in an accident. At first the Doctor was snippy and mechanical, being only a hologram. Eventually, however, the Doctor began to develop personality traits and a consciousness. Soon, the Doctor was considered an invaluable part of the crew.

Picardo talked to StarTrek.com in 2022, explaining that he was reluctant to take the role. Because the Doctor was a hologram, Picardo felt he would be stuck playing the part as stiff, computerized, and android-like, which wouldn't have been very interesting as a performer. Instead, Picardo revealed, he would have preferred to play Neelix, the jolly hobbit-like chef on the U.S.S. Voyager. When a colleague of his, Ethan Phillips, landed Neelix, Picardo thought he was out. Only constant pressure from friends and a pushy agent got him back into the audition room for the Doctor.